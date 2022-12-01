Construction software company Ecobot recognized for innovation and leadership

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ecobot, the premier digital solution for pre-construction environmental permitting, is proud to be the 2022 winner of the AgTech/CleanTech Award at the NC TECH Awards. Winners were recognized at the NC TECH Awards Gala on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

“Since 1995, the NC Tech Awards has honored excellence and innovation throughout North Carolina, representing the best and brightest,” said Brooks Raiford, president and CEO of NC TECH. “As a winner, Ecobot has distinguished itself as a peer leader and we are proud to recognize them as a 2022 NC Tech Awards winner.”

Ecobot is used by environmental consulting and civil engineering firms to optimize environmental assessments and permitting ahead of large-scale infrastructure projects, facilitating faster construction starts and providing robust environmental data for engineers to leverage into climate-resistant assets. Ecobot has been used by customers from both private and state or federal organizations to support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects such as a solar power plant, a carbon capture and storage project traversing five states, major transportation projects, and more. Since 2018, Ecobot customers have generated over 80,000 pre-construction environmental reports for more than 8,000 projects on the platform.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among the best and brightest of North Carolina’s amazing tech community,” says Lee Lance, co-founder and CEO at Ecobot. “Ecobot has grown tremendously in just a short time, and it’s thanks to our incredible team and our partners in the environmental and construction industries.”

Ecobot’s recognition by NC TECH represents a strong finish to an impressive year. Earlier this fall, the company was recognized as a Top 10 Startup in the Carolinas at NEXT Upstate’s 7th Annual Venture Summit. The total volume of reports generated on Ecobot has more than doubled in just the past year, as the platform continues to expand both in usership and in scope of environmental surveys and permits, including mitigation banking and monitoring.

The NC TECH Awards is North Carolina’s only statewide technology awards program, recognizing companies and individuals who have demonstrated growth, innovation and leadership. For more information on the selection process, categories, finalists, winners and the awards gala, visit www.nctech.org/awards.

About NC TECH

NC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH’s mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina’s tech sector while providing a voice for the tech community. NC TECH’s membership includes 600 member companies, organizations and institutions employing more than 200,000 workers in North Carolina. For more information, visit nctech.org.

About Ecobot

Ecobot is at the intersection of Agtech, Cleantech and Construction-tech. The cloud-based platform optimizes mandatory environmental permitting on construction and agricultural sites, delivers data consistency across distributed workforces, and enables customers to leverage critical natural resources field data to ensure a more climate change-resilient world. See how Ecobot can transform your pre-construction permitting workflow at ecobot.com.

Contact Information:

