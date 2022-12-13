As facilities continue to face major cleaning staff shortages, this product helps take the worry away by targeting and eliminating odors.

Featured Image for EcoClear Products Featured Image for EcoClear Products

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The COVID-19 pandemic forced the hospitality industry to lay off millions of workers, and many have not returned. The sector’s employment is down nearly 1 million workers as of November 2022, and 97% of hotels now report staffing shortages in 2022. Hotels and other residential facilities, like assisted living and nursing homes now lack the staff to effectively manage cleaning issues like persistent odors. EcoClear Products, a company dedicated to providing 100% safe alternatives to harmful rodenticides, insecticides, and cleaning solutions, has developed ProBio® OdorOut®, a product that can help solve this issue.

ProBio® OdorOut® is an odor eliminator that targets and eliminates all nitrogen-based odors, like urine, feces and vomit, for example. While other products mask the scent, ProBio® OdorOut® destroys it through a patented process called spontaneous oxidation-reduction (SOR), which eliminates odor molecules on contact.

“ProBio® OdorOut® is formulated with no bacteria or enzymes, meaning it’s biodegradable and safe for use around people,” said Christopher Stidd, founder of EcoClear Products. “With the often difficult workload that comes with cleaning a room and caring for people, odor elimination should be the last thing these sectors should have to worry about, and this product helps address the issue.”

Odors stemming from incontinence, dumpsters and restrooms can play a significant role in a person’s decision to stay at a facility long-term – whether it’s a hotel or an assisted living facility. Cleaning agents also typically have a harsh scent that can be off-putting for most. ProBio® OdorOut® also has no shelf life, so it will consistently work no matter how old the product is.

EcoClear Products uses patented and proprietary compounds and processes that have won four Presidential Awards for “green” chemistry. The chemists on the EcoClear Products team are passionate about creating innovative offerings and have extensive experience in pesticides, rodenticides, detergents and food supply. The company also continues to expand its offerings of green cleaning and odor-neutralizing products for homes and businesses.

To learn more, visit www.ecoclearproducts.com/pro.

About EcoClear Products

EcoClear Products is dedicated to innovating effective pest and rodent control products that are safe for use around people, pets, livestock and wildlife. The EcoClear team’s chemists are passionate about creating environmentally conscious products and have received four Presidential Green Chemistry awards. EcoClear provides consumers and professionals excellent alternatives to harmful rodenticides and insecticides. For more information, visit www.ecoclearproduct.com/pro.

Contact Information:

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment