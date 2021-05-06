Breaking News
Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The board of directors of Ecolab Inc. today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share, to be paid July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 84 consecutive years.

About Ecolab
A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Investor Contacts:

Michael J. Monahan
+1 651 250 2809

Nate Brochmann
+1 651 250 3837

Andrew C. Hedberg
+1 651 250 2185

