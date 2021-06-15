Breaking News
Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on July 27

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ecolab will host a live webcast of its second quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2021 second quarter results. A news release containing second quarter results is expected to be issued before market open on July 27, 2021.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:
   
TIME: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
   
DATE: Tuesday, July 27, 2021
   
DURATION: One hour
   
LOCATION: www.ecolab.com/investor 
   
ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on Ecolab’s website.

About Ecolab
A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Contacts:
Michael Monahan
651.250.2809

Andrew Hedberg
651.250.2185

Nate Brochmann
651.250.3837

June 15, 2021

(ECL-C)

