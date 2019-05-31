Ecology and Environment Inc. Releases Fiscal Year 2018 and First and Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Sets Annual Meeting

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

LANCASTER, N.Y., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ecology and Environment Inc. (“E & E” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EEI) has released the Company’s financial results for fiscal year 2018 ended July 31, 2018; the first quarter ended October 27, 2018; and the second quarter ended January 26, 2019. E & E plans to host a conference call on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update. Interested parties can participate in the conference call by dialing 833-715-4322 and entering code 6582237. A webcast link is available on the E & E Investor page at www.ene.com, and an on-demand version of the webcast will be available following the call.

The Company has also announced that it will hold its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting for Fiscal Year 2018 (the “2019 Annual Meeting”) on July 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the Samuel’s Grande Manor at 8750 Main Street, Williamsville, New York 14221.

Shareholders of record of EEI common stock at the close of business on June 18, 2019 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2019 Annual Meeting. The Company expects the notice of the Annual Meeting and Definitive Proxy Statement will be mailed to stockholders on or about June 24, 2019. In addition, the Definitive Proxy Statement and 2018 Annual Report Letter and Form 10-K will also be available online at www.ene.com on the Investors page under the SEC Filings on or after June 24, 2019.

Because the expected date of the 2019 Annual Meeting represents a change of more than 30 days from the anniversary of the Company’s 2018 annual shareholders’ meeting, the Company has set a new deadline for the receipt of stockholder proposals submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for inclusion in the Company’s proxy materials for the 2019 Annual Meeting. To be considered for inclusion, such proposals must be received in writing by the Company before the close of business on June 10, 2019.

About Ecology and Environment Inc.
E & E is a global network of innovators and problem solvers, dedicated professionals and industry leaders in scientific, engineering, and planning disciplines working collaboratively with clients to develop technically sound, science-based solutions to the leading environmental challenges of our time. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EEI and the information in this release can be found online at www.ene.com.

Contact:
Sara Herrmann
Corporate Communications Manager
(716) 684-8060
[email protected]

