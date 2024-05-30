NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ecopetrol S.A. (“Ecopetrol” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EC) on behalf of Ecopetrol stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ecopetrol has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 22, 2024, Ecopetrol issued a press release “report[ing] that between May 3, 2024 and May 9, 2024, the Company and its subsidiaries, Cenit Transporte y Logística de Hidrocarburos S.A.S. (‘CENIT’) and Oleoducto Central S.A. (‘Ocensa’) were notified” that Colombia’s “Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC) opened an investigation and formulated charges to determine alleged infringements to the laws on protection of free economic competition”.

On this news, Ecopetrol’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $0.41 per ADR, or 3.34%, to close at $11.88 per ADR on May 22, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ecopetrol shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

