Fresh off receiving the first-ever ‘A’ rating for a cookstove project by ratings agency BeZero Carbon, EcoSafi’s new cookstove will help fight climate change while providing customers a premium product with unmatched performance and value

PARIS, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today at the IEA Summit for Clean Cooking in Africa , EcoSafi, a provider of high quality clean cookstoves and sustainable biofuels, announced a major step in their fight against climate change with the release of the EcoSafi BetterStove. It has also received the first-ever ‘A’ rating for a clean cookstove project from ratings agency BeZero Carbon .

Over 2 billion people still cook their meals using wood, charcoal, or even dung, a practice that’s one of the leading causes of global carbon emissions and deforestation, and the leading cause of death and disease from household air pollution.

The BetterStove serves as a substantial leap from past biomass stoves, giving families a clean, sustainable, and affordable way to make dinner. Designed to combine form with function, BetterStove is the cleanest, most efficient, and best performing biomass stove in production, delivering gas-like performance on planet-saving, sustainable biofuel. More than offering just great performance, the BetterStove completely reimagines how cookstoves look, showcasing a bold, sleek design that families will be excited to use.

The BetterStove has several features that enable it to perform better than any other biomass cookstove on the market:

Efficient: BetterStove offers unmatched thermal efficiency and run time. It is 25% more efficient than the next best gasifying stove, which is the key driver of reduced carbon emissions. Just one batch of sustainable biofuel provides up to 2.5 hours of cook time.

BetterStove offers unmatched thermal efficiency and run time. It is 25% more efficient than the next best gasifying stove, which is the key driver of reduced carbon emissions. Just one batch of sustainable biofuel provides up to 2.5 hours of cook time. Affordable: EcoSafi’s biofuel is half the price of charcoal or LPG and delivers an equivalent, if not better, cooking experience.

EcoSafi’s biofuel is half the price of charcoal or LPG and delivers an equivalent, if not better, cooking experience. Clean: The BetterStove meets the WHO definition for a clean cookstove, which includes tier 4+ for PM2.5 and tier 5 for CO, meaning the BetterStove is comparable to electric, LPG and other similar technologies.

The BetterStove meets the WHO definition for a clean cookstove, which includes tier 4+ for PM2.5 and tier 5 for CO, meaning the BetterStove is comparable to electric, LPG and other similar technologies. Sustainable: The stove is 95% cleaner than charcoal and can avoid up to 3.5 tons of carbon emissions per customer, per year, when using the strictest methodology and metrics available. BetterStove’s IoT-native design also delivers real-time carbon impact verification.

The stove is 95% cleaner than charcoal and can avoid up to 3.5 tons of carbon emissions per customer, per year, when using the strictest methodology and metrics available. BetterStove’s IoT-native design also delivers real-time carbon impact verification. Customer-centric: Designed for years of use, and with years of customer feedback, the BetterStove is also backed by a lifetime warranty unmatched by any other stove. Remote sensing capabilities allow EcoSafi to not only measure carbon emissions accurately, but respond to real-time insights that can ensure customer satisfaction.

“Families deserve a clean, low-cost, reliable way to make dinner, one that won’t hurt their pocketbook or our planet. This stove cooks better than any biomass stove being made today, saving families time and money, while helping cool the planet,” said EcoSafi CEO Tom Price. “We are delighted to offer our customers a premium product that was designed with their feedback, to meet their needs and wants at every step. Our new cookstove has a clean, modern design that customers will be proud to use in their homes. At EcoSafi, we are obsessed with quality, from the stoves themselves, to the sustainable biofuel pellets that power them, to the carbon credits we offer. This new stove is an embodiment of that ethos and our commitment to delivering the best products and service possible.”

The release of the BetterStove further solidifies EcoSafi as a trusted leader in clean cooking, and builds on recent industry-first success. Last week, the company announced its issuance of the first carbon credits generated in Africa under Gold Standard’s industry-leading Metered and Measured Energy Cooking Devices (MECD) methodology. The company has already received an offer for their entire first tranche of premium credits, which come recommended by UC Berkeley for delivering proven impact, at a price of $30 each. The pending transaction would be almost 10X the spot market price for cooking offsets, proving that high quality credits command premium prices.

Even more significantly, yesterday, EcoSafi was proud to have received an ‘A’ rating from BeZero. This is the highest rating BeZero has ever given a cookstove project anywhere in the world, and the first ‘A,’ validating EcoSafi’s commitment to charting a new path forward in high integrity carbon for the entire cookstove industry. To read our ratings summary and learn more about our BeZero rating, click here and register for a free BeZero account.

EcoSafi was honored to be the only cookstove company invited to exhibit as a Climate Innovation Partner at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, and to be among a handful of companies invited to be featured at this week’s IEA Summit .

Currently operating in Kenya and Uganda, EcoSafi’s stoves are free to use with a one-time, $5 service fee plus a subscription to EcoSafi’s affordable biofuel. EcoSafi’s fuel pellets are made entirely from sugarcane waste in Africa, saving trees and slashing carbon emissions. The BetterStove will be available to customers starting this summer.

If you’re interested in a demo of the BetterStove contact [email protected] , or, if you would like more information on purchasing EcoSafi’s high-quality, high-integrity carbon credits, contact [email protected] .

About EcoSafi

EcoSafi is a provider of clean cookstoves and sustainable biofuels delivering on the promise of clean cooking and high quality carbon credits in Africa. It offers a premium cookstove and low-cost, sustainable biofuel made from agricultural waste to replace the burning of harmful wood fuels – the leading source of climate emissions per household in the developing world, and a leading driver of deforestation in Africa. A champion for integrity around carbon markets, EcoSafi scales its impact via high-quality carbon credits, trusted by the most rigorous buyers on the market.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/517351e7-e3c8-4149-936c-d697e1706e0a