RISE will deploy EcoSmart Solution’s proprietary geothermal infrastructure across all future projects, starting with Neponset Wharf, Sullivan Square, and Mystic Valley

BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EcoSmart Solution , a green energy service provider (Green ESP) designing and delivering innovative geothermal infrastructure for zero energy capable communities, today announced a long term partnership with RISE, a minority-owned development and construction management firm that brings equitable growth opportunities to Boston communities that need it most. EcoSmart Solution and RISE performed a comprehensive feasibility study that evaluated the suitability and practicality of interrogating the zero-energy capable technology at Neponset Wharf, a mixed-used development that includes 120 apartments and 4,000+ square feet of restaurant space. Committed to meeting Carbon Free Boston 2050, as well as its own aggressive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, RISE will deploy EcoSmart Solution’s innovative geothermal infrastructure across all its future projects.

In addition to Neponset Wharf, EcoSmart Solution will deliver its streamlined technology platform that includes its GeoGrid™ network, solar PV, battery storage, EV charging and more, to two additional RISE projects: Sullivan Square, another mixed-use development that includes over 900 apartments and a Life Science Lab Space, as well as 4054 Mystic Valley Parkway, a life science property. EcoSmart Solution’s state-of-the-art geothermal system, combined with additional, tailored green-energy technology, reduces a building’s carbon footprint, which benefits tenants through lower monthly utility bills, while empowering RISE, and other developers, to meet and surpass rigorous ESG standards.

“RISE is an ideal partner and forward-thinking real estate developer with goals that align with EcoSmart’s core values. We are excited to apply our zero-energy capable technology as they set out to meet their ESG goals,” said John Towle, CEO of EcoSmart Solution. “A significant milestone and testament to both teams, we’ll now get to showcase just how innovative our green energy system is in the Northeast climate.”

EcoSmart Solution is providing RISE with a sustainable, renewable energy system that will offset grid emissions in Charlestown, Dorchester and Somerville, contributing to the overall well-being of the community by greatly reducing energy consumption. With two master-planned communities in Texas, and a multi-family development in Florida, the partnership with RISE is EcoSmart Solution’s first project in the seasonal Northeast region.

“RISE is excited to partner with an innovative, sustainable company like EcoSmart Solution,” said Jim Grossmann, Co-Founder of RISE. “We are looking to build smart, equitable solutions in Boston’s neighborhoods, and that means looking beyond tomorrow to ensure these developments are more sustainable for the future, and the lasting impact is meaningful and will contribute to the overall health and viability of the community.”

About EcoSmart Solution

EcoSmart Solution an affiliate of global real estate investment firm Taurus Investment Holdings (TIH) and a green energy services provider (Green ESP), designing and delivering innovative geothermal infrastructure combined with a comprehensive suite of distributed energy resources; enabling developers and builders of large-scale new construction neighborhoods to create energy efficient communities and homes, providing new homeowners affordable, comfortable, and sustainable living. https://ecosmartsolution.com

About RISE

As a minority-owned developer + construction firm, RISE’s team delivers a fundamentally different type of equitable development model: one that is committed to generating a combination of strong economic and social returns that foster growth opportunities to lift and enrich entire neighborhoods.

RISE’s depth of experience in development and permitting, combined with the team’s agile mindset, brings the expertise of a large firm and the innovative cost solutions of a midsized firm together. RISE is building with intentionality to generate economic mobility and social impact for our communities. Our business model is vertically integrated. We source our opportunities internally, entitle internally with experienced staff and build the project ourselves with our construction division. This allows RISE to see the entire picture, eliminate the conflicts and misalignment that exist in the industry today and mitigate the risks associated with the build.