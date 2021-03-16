ECRM’s ‘Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Program’ Will Feature Innerme’s Organic Plant-Based Sports Nutrition

Breaking News
Iso Energy Drink, Protein Mix and Energy Bars － 100 Percent Natural and Plant-Based － Now Available to U.S. Consumers

BOCA RATON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Buyers from large and small retail chains will learn more about Innerme’s organic plant-based sports nutrition at the ECRM’s “Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Program” set for next week.

“Our representatives will meet with retail buyers from across the United States at this month’s ECRM event,” said Dirk Baelus, founder and CEO of Innerme, the Belgium-based sports, health, and wellness company. “Retail buyers know that consumers are clamoring for plant-based sports nutrition.

“We are confident that the retail buyers will realize that Innerme’s product line is built on quality ingredients,” Baelus said.

ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending the ECRM event will represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

Baelus said Innerme’s plant-based brand provides nutrition and energy without using chemicals or additives.

“Consumers today are more health-conscious than their parents or grandparents,” Baelus said. “Even before the pandemic, people living today were moving toward healthier plant-based lifestyles. COVID-19 just sped up this trend.”

Natural Products Insider confirms that recreational and lifestyle users of sports nutrition supplements are increasing.

“Within the sports nutrition market, consumers are seeking out plant-based foods,” Baelus added.

Plant-based protein-based snacks are a big growth sector in the sports nutrition market.

“Innerme has the highest quality and tastiest plant-based energy bar on the market,” he said.

Baelus said with this backdrop it is a good time to meet with retail buyers who are looking for these types of products.

Baelus decided this year to bring his energy drinks, protein mixes, and energy bars to America:

  • ISO Energy Drink for before, during, or after working out. ISO Energy Drink is a pure and natural sports drink for all ages. It is a healthy, organic thirst-quencher with high-quality ingredients, such as rice, agave, Celtic sea salt, and freeze-dried fruit. Plus, the drink provides a high dose of vitamin C from rosehip and acerola.
  • Protein Mix Chocolate for after workout recovery. The Innerme Protein Mix is a vegetable-based, protein-rich food that can build muscles and help you recover after exercising. It provides all the essential amino acids you need. The mix is easy to digest and has a delicious, natural taste.
  • Energy Bars for before, during, after working out, or as a snack. This apple-cinnamon flavored bar is delicious and easy to digest and provides fast and long-lasting energy. It is 100 percent natural and 100 percent vegan without refined sugar or fructose. The ingredients include rice syrup, puffed rice, sesame seed, rice protein, pea protein, apple, cinnamon, and sea salt. It may contain traces of gluten and nuts.

Innerme products only contain ingredients that are pure, powerful, and organic. 

Innerme’s product line evolved from Baelus’s personal journey from pub owner to triathlete to running a sports nutrition company.

“All the products started from my own journey to find the healthiest diet,” Baelus said.

“We are looking forward to retail buyers meeting our representatives this month,” he said. “We have the products they are looking for. ECRM gives us an opportunity to meet with the buyers privately so that they can understand the quality of our brand.”

Innerme’s organic energy bars, energy drinks, and protein mix are now available on vitabeauti.com, a popular health and wellness portal.

 

