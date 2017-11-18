HARARE (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans flooded the streets of Harare on Saturday, singing, dancing and hugging soldiers in an extraordinary outpouring of elation at the expected fall of President Robert Mugabe, their leader of the last 37 years.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ecstatic Zimbabweans flood Harare to celebrate expected Mugabe downfall - November 18, 2017
- Lebanon’s Hariri arrives in Paris for talks with Macron - November 18, 2017
- Zimbabweans celebrate expected fall of Mugabe on Harare streets - November 18, 2017