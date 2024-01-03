Lib Dem leader says he regrets not doing more while postal affairs minister to help victims wrongly accused of stealingThe Liberal Democrat leader has accused Post Office bosses of misleading him over the Horizon IT scandal in which hundreds of branch owner-operators were wrongly prosecuted.Ed Davey, who was postal affairs minister between 2010 and 2012 when the software issues started coming to light, said he regretted not doing more to help victims who were wrongly accused of stealing but claimed that executives had blocked him from meeting campaigners. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.