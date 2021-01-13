Ed Slott, CPA, America’s IRA Expert, Named Professor of Practice at The American College of Financial Services

Slott brings his extensive IRA expertise and knowledge to The College

King of Prussia, PA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — George Nichols III, President and CEO at The American College of Financial Services, announced today that Ed Slott, CPA, founder of irahelp.com, has been named Professor of Practice and will be joining The College faculty. In the position, Slott, America’s IRA Expert, will contribute to the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®) program and support The College’s current faculty focused on retirement distribution planning.

“Ed Slott has educated millions on the second half of retirement planning – how to best help clients distribute their hard-earned retirement savings and navigate potential tax pitfalls. He will bring decades of expertise to our faculty,” said Nichols. “Ed has the unique ability to communicate IRA complexities in common-sense language. His passion and wealth of knowledge will provide tremendous value to our students because he thinks with the end in mind – the application of knowledge to help financial professionals help their clients.”

As president and founder of Ed Slott and Company, LLC, a leading source of timely IRA expertise and analysis to financial advisors, institutions, and consumers, Slott brings to the RICP® program practical, easy-to-understand information on IRA and retirement distribution planning. The RICP® designation is the profession’s leading retirement income credential developed by more than 45 of the nation’s top financial retirement professionals, focusing on understanding, choosing, and executing sustainable retirement income strategies for a clients’ available resources, including best practices in Social Security claiming, evaluating and addressing risks faced in retirement, planning for long-term care needs, and more.

“I am honored to join The American College of Financial Services faculty, and I look forward to sharing my knowledge on the latest tax and retirement planning laws and strategies with even more financial professionals,” said Slott. “I have dedicated my career to educating financial professionals across the country so that they can help their clients properly and proactively prepare for the distribution phase of retirement. Through the RICP® program, I will be able to provide these highly-qualified financial professionals with the knowledge they need to confidently guide their clients through some of the most complicated retirement planning strategies.”

As a nationally recognized IRA distribution expert, professional speaker, and best-selling author, Slott has an unmatched ability to turn advanced tax strategies into understandable, actionable and entertaining advice. He was named “The Best Source for IRA Advice” by The Wall Street Journal, and USA Today wrote, “It would be tough to find anyone who knows more about IRAs than CPA Slott.”

Slott regularly presents on IRA and estate planning strategies at both consumer events and conferences for financial advisors, insurance professionals, CPAs and attorneys, including virtual events drawing thousands of attendees nationwide. He has provided topical keynote presentations for leading financial membership organizations, including the Financial Planning Association, National Association of Personal Financial Advisors, Estate Planning Councils and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, as well as leading corporate financial firms coast-to-coast. He is the creator of Ed Slott’s Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM, an organization of more than 450 of the nation’s top financial professionals who attend his ongoing continuing-education programs to maintain a mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws.

He is an accomplished author of many financial and retirement-focused books, including most recently “Ed Slott’s Retirement Decisions Guide: 2021 Edition” (IRAHelp, 2021), “Fund Your Future: A Tax-Smart Savings Plan in Your 20s and 30s” (IRAHelp, 2021), and “The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb” (Penguin Random House, 2021), all scheduled for release in early 2021.

As the go-to resource for media on timely insight on breaking news as it relates to retirement and tax planning laws and strategies, Slott is often quoted in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, USA Today, Kiplinger, Investor’s Business Daily and numerous additional national magazines and financial publications. He provides a monthly Q&A column to AARP and is a contributing columnist and media resource to Financial Planning, Financial Advisor and InvestmentNews magazines. He has appeared on many national television and radio programs, including NBC, ABC, CBS, CNBC, CNN, FOX, FOX Business, NPR, Bloomberg and Morningstar. He is also the host of several public television specials, including his most recent, Retire Safe & Secure! with Ed Slott (2021).

Slott is a past Chairman of the New York State Society of CPAs Estate Planning Committee and editor of the IRA planning section of the CPA Journal. He was named a 2020 InvestmentNews Innovator for his significant contribution to helping advisors improve client outcomes and tackle industry challenges as well as the 2020 Sidney Kess Award Winner for excellence in continuing education by the AICPA®. He is the recipient of the prestigious “Excellence in Estate Planning” and “Outstanding Service” awards presented by The Foundation for Accounting Education. He is a former board member of The Estate Planning Council of New York City and is Accredited Estate Planner (AEP) distinguished.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master’s degrees in management and financial services, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College’s faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT ED SLOTT

Ed Slott, CPA, is the nationally recognized IRA and retirement planning distribution expert, best-selling author and professional speaker. His upcoming books include Ed Slott’s Retirement Decisions Guide: 2021 Edition (IRAHelp, 2021), Fund Your Future: A Tax-Smart Savings Plan in Your 20s and 30s (IRAHelp, 2021), and “The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb” (Penguin Random House, 2021), all scheduled for release in early 2021. He has also hosted several public television programs, including his latest, Retire Safe & Secure! with Ed Slott (2021). As an AARP columnist, Slott also writes a monthly Q&A column where he answers consumers’ retirement planning questions. His company, Ed Slott and Company, LLC, is the nation’s leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys. Ed Slott’s Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM is comprised of nearly 450 of the nation’s top financial professionals who are dedicated to the mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws and strategies. Visit irahelp.com for more information and connect with Ed Slott and Company on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

