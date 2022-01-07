Breaking News
Ed Wegener Named Practice Lead of Oyster Consulting Governance, Risk and Compliance Team

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 33 mins ago

Wegener’s leadership to focus on enhancing the firm’s Governance, Risk and Compliance services

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oyster Consulting announced today that Managing Director Ed Wegener has been named Practice Lead for the firm’s Governance, Risk and Compliance team. Wegener, previously a consultant for Oyster, is an excellent resource for Oyster’s clients. He brings a deep knowledge of compliance, risk management, supervisory controls requirements and best practices for broker-dealers and alternative trading systems. Wegener’s extensive experience as a regulatory leader will enhance the value Oyster brings to its clients as he develops and aligns service offerings to clients and regulations, while providing the firm’s talented and widely respected consultants with the best tools and techniques. His experience with technology optimization and digital assets also adds to Oyster’s ability to provide innovative and practical solutions in these evolving areas to its clients.

“Ed’s deep knowledge and understanding of the capital markets and wealth management industry, his rational and disciplined approach to problem solving, and his organizational skills will help us consistently deliver value added service to our clients. It’s easy to see how he has earned such a stellar reputation with regulators and the broker-dealers he regulated,” said Buddy Doyle, Oyster Consulting CEO.

Prior to joining Oyster, Ed served as a Senior Vice President and Midwest Regional Director for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). While there, he led the Midwest Region’s risk assessment, examination and investigation programs. He was a member of the team that developed FINRA’s risk-based examination program and he developed and managed FINRA’s first Digital Asset and Cybersecurity examination programs.

“I am very excited to be taking on this role supporting Oyster’s talented and experienced GRC team. I look forward to helping build on Oyster’s great reputation for providing high quality, tailored risk management and compliance solutions for our clients,” said Wegener.

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to financial services industry clients. Oyster gives clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions. Our seasoned industry leaders help companies plan, manage risk, meet compliance and optimize operations so they can focus on running and growing their business.

CONTACT
Buddy Doyle
CEO, Oyster Consulting
804.965-5400
buddy.doyle@oysterllc.com
www.oysterllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c1bf6e6-cd60-482f-8f40-bb3798a98e19

