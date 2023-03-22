Key executive appointments and promotions poised to propel EDB into its next stage of growth

BEDFORD, Mass., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnterpriseDB (“EDB”), the leader in accelerating Postgres® in the enterprise, today announced that Chandler Hoisington has been appointed EDB’s new Chief Product Officer, Leslie O’Neil has been promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer, and Jozef de Vries has been promoted to Chief Product Engineering Officer all reporting to CEO & Chairman Ed Boyajian.

Hoisington is a senior product and engineering executive, who brings a wealth of experience, most recently as the GM for Kubernetes Hybrid and Edge at AWS. He possesses a rich technical background as an architect and software engineer, and serves as an investor and advisor for various tech startups.

O’Neil has spent nearly the last eight years at EDB, most recently as the Senior Vice President of HR, building EDB into the organization it is today. She has navigated through monumental shifts, including the tripling of EDB staff to over 900 teammates, the acquisition of 2nd Quadrant, and is a key strategic advisor that continues to champion EDB’s vision and values with strong and steady leadership.

De Vries has been a transformative force for EDB’s product development organization over the past two and a half years, as the Senior Vice President of Product Development. He has led impactful changes to EDB’s technical capabilities, resulting in accelerated growth, and continues to push the boundaries of what is possible within EDB’s portfolio, helping to establish EDB as a first-class technology leader.

“Success starts with leadership,” said EDB president and CEO, Ed Boyajian. “The fact that we’ve had 52 consecutive quarters of growth, and a majority investment from Bain Capital is no accident. Leslie and Jozef have been key contributors towards that, and will play even greater roles in driving the company forward. As we look to our next phase of growth, I look forward to working with Chandler to ensure that our products always meet the needs of our enterprise customers.”

EDB is the leading software and services provider enabling enterprises to accelerate their digitalization and modernize their database infrastructures with Postgres. The company’s strong position in Postgres, and the database market overall, is reflected in its long-term success of 52 quarters of consecutive ARR growth. Following last year’s majority growth investment from Bain Capital Private Equity, which helped fuel innovations in EDB’s Postgres and Cloud offerings, the expansion of EDB’s talented leadership team is another step to accelerating growth for the company.

EDB provides enterprise-class software and services that enable organizations to harness the full power of Postgres, the world’s leading open source database. With offices worldwide, EDB serves more than 1,500 customers, including leading financial services, government, media and communications and information technology organizations. As the leading contributor to the vibrant and fast-growing Postgres community, EDB is committed to driving technology innovation. With deep database expertise, EDB ensures high availability, reliability, security, 24×7 global support and advanced professional services, both on-premises and in the cloud. This empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs and scale efficiently. For more information, visit www.enterprisedb.com .

