The extreme high availability solution for Postgres keeps business- and mission-critical applications running and protects against planned and unplanned outages

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnterpriseDB (“EDB”), the leader in accelerating Postgres® in the enterprise, today announced EDB Postgres Distributed (PGD) 5.0, a breakthrough innovation that uniquely solves the problem of planned downtime and unplanned outages for enterprises running business-critical applications. This advanced database enhancement answers the market demand for five 9s availability in business-critical applications. Extreme high availability allows customers to run PostgreSQL with up to 99.999%+ availability through innovative active-active technology, a capability that no other Postgres-native database offers.

Data disruption and outages are commonplace, and incidents continue to increase according to Uptime Institute’s 2022 Outage Analysis Report , which states that 80% of data centers have experienced an outage in the past two years. Routine maintenance often compounds these challenges and leads to additional disruptions that impact enterprise IT executives and internal teams. Similarly, data breaches and leaks have increased significantly in the past few years and are only becoming more expensive, according to IBM’s 2022 data breach report .

Accompanied by EDB’s newly launched Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) and PostgreSQL’s intrinsic security and disaster recovery features, EDB Postgres Distributed 5.0 is an ideal solution for modern cybersecurity infrastructure and database productivity. With PGD 5.0, enterprises can now experience extreme high availability with minimal downtime in case of a data incident and TDE reduces the likelihood of business-critical data being stolen or lost forever.

“With the volume of data increasing rapidly, and the pace of business growing, downtime is not merely an inconvenience or occasional cost, it can break an enterprise. With PGD, EDB is delivering a comprehensive means of ensuring continuous business continuity for users of PostgreSQL, enabling EDB Postgres to handle the most critical and demanding data workloads,” said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, IDC.

“Operational resiliency is paramount for businesses today – especially those in banking and financial services,” said Marc Linster, Chief Technology Officer, EDB. “Downtime and data loss can lead to significant business disruption, and enterprises simply cannot afford that. EDB Postgres Distributed 5.0 delivers extreme high availability to minimize downtime so customers can always access their data and applications – even through major version upgrades and during maintenance operations.”

EDB Postgres Distributed 5.0 is immediately available through EDB Extreme High Availability, an add-on to EDB Enterprise and Standard Plans. Additionally, it will soon be released in EDB BigAnimal™, EDB’s fully managed database-as-a-service. EDB Postgres Distributed 5.0 empowers enterprises to achieve the following benefits:

Extreme high availability ensures that high-value transactions happen when they need to and allows businesses to deliver the uptime customers and partners expect. Protect business-critical applications : Redundancy architecture for frequently accessed applications provides a higher level of availability and protection.

: Redundancy architecture for frequently accessed applications provides a higher level of availability and protection. Increase availability of web-based applications: Redirecting traffic to functional servers ensures online applications stay up and running in the event a server fails.

Redirecting traffic to functional servers ensures online applications stay up and running in the event a server fails. Avoid productivity disruption: Businesses can perform full version upgrades and maintenance with little downtime and can avoid costly maintenance weekends.

EDB will soon offer a 60-day self-guided trial of EDB Postgres Distributed 5.0 To learn more about PGD 5.0, visit EDB .

