Long-time community leader, Dave Molmen, was presented the 2023 Klaus Thiessen Impact Award at the Grand Forks Region EDC Annual Meeting on March 30

GRAND FORKS, N.D., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation (EDC) board of directors announces Dave Molmen as the 2023 Klaus Thiessen Impact Award recipient. The award was presented to Molmen at the EDC annual meeting held at the Alerus Center on Thursday, March 30. Annually, the board recognizes an outstanding business or individual that has made a positive impact on economic growth, vitality, and prosperity in the Grand Forks region.

“I have had the good fortune of working with Dave during our time together at Altru. He is an extremely dedicated and passionate leader. It is an honor to be able to present him with the 2023 Klaus Thiessen Impact Award,” said Meghan Compton, EDC Board Secretary, and Treasurer. “Dave’s impact in the Grand Forks region is unsurmountable, especially through his 40-year career within the health system.”

Among Molmen’s accomplishments, the largest includes serving as a leader of the Altru Health System and its predecessor organizations for more than 40 years. In the beginning, Molmen was one of the principal architects in the merger of United Hospital and the Grand Forks Clinic in 1997 which led to the creation of the Altru Health System. Soon after the merger, he served as the first Chief Operations Officer and was quickly put to the test as he directed hospital operations through the historic flood fight of 1997 and the massive recovery that followed.

“When it comes to being honored with the award, the first word that comes to mind is unworthy because the accomplishments in my career have always been completed with a group of people,” Molmen stated, “Working together is the hallmark of the Grand Forks community – we put differences aside and make the community better for the common good.”

Throughout his career, Molmen has always placed a high value on public service, community development, and helping people to achieve their highest potential. For more than a decade, he served as CEO of Altru Health System, with a staff of 4,000 healthcare professionals throughout Northeast North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota. Other notable career highlights include co-chairing the team that studied and negotiated a merger of the Grand Forks and East Grand Forks Chambers of Commerce, as well as working with leaders of the Mayo Clinic to forge a historic alliance pioneering a care model that brought Mayo Clinic expertise to the bedside of every patient at Altru, leading the way for the worldwide Mayo Clinic Care Network comprised of nearly 50 elite healthcare organizations.

“One of the important aspects of having a comprehensive healthcare system in the region is its impact on workforce attraction and retention,” said Keith Lund, President, and CEO of the EDC. “When people are looking at a community, one of the first questions they ask is about healthcare. Having Altru in our community is a tremendous asset that contributes to growing the region. We’re grateful to Dave and his impact on this region over his 40-year career.”

The EDC’s board of directors chooses an individual or business to honor with the Klaus Thiessen Impact award annually. The board felt that the impact Molmen has made on the Grand Forks community is insurmountable. Most recently, when Altru Health System faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic and changes in the healthcare industry, he came out of retirement without pay to help the health system navigate its recovery and resume the construction of its new hospital. Thanks to his great work and leadership, the recovery was very successful, and the new hospital construction is underway, ensuring Grand Forks will remain the healthcare and economic hub of our region for generations to come. This along with Molmen’s several other community contributions were among the many reasons why he was selected for the award.

See previous award recipients and more information about the award at https://grandforks.org/inside-the-edc/klaus-thiessen-impact-award/

Mark Maliskey

Marketing & Communications Manager

MarkM@grandforks.org

701.738.0238