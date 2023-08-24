WINS 18 MEDALS FOR TOP QUALITY BEERS

NELSON, New Zealand and ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Against the backdrop of a volatile carbon dioxide (CO2) supply chain, Eddyline Brewery became the first craft brewery in New Zealand to implement Chart Industries’ (NYSE: GTLS) Earthly Labs’ carbon capture to meet their CO2 needs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Earthly Labs CiCi® Oak technology allows Eddyline to capture waste carbon dioxide (CO2) produced during fermentation, purify it, and reuse it to carbonate the beer, purge tanks, clean kegs and package beer. This is one of the latest sustainability initiatives by Eddyline who has implemented a number of a first-of-a-kind green initiatives to advance their sustainable operations, and last month won 18 medals at the New Zealand Beer Awards for their beers 100% powered by recovered CO2.

“Eddyline has always sought to ensure its environmental footprint is as small as possible using sustainable processes. It is wasteful to be producing CO2 that is usable yet venting it into the environment. Recapturing CO2 is a better way for the planet and creates superb beer, too,” says Eddyline co-founder, Mic Heynekamp. “As evidence, we were honored to secure 18 medals from the judges for our beers at the 2023 New Zealand Beer Award from everything from light Pilsners and Lagers to IPAs and stout. It’s the most medals we’ve earned in a single year.”

In addition to driving quality product, Eddyline reports they can meet all of their CO2 needs with recovered CO2 since installing the system over six months ago. Like many parts of the world, New Zealand experienced extreme CO2 shortages and price volatility in the last 12 months. Some breweries could not get CO2, reducing or eliminating revenue and profits. Others experienced an increase in prices of CO2 by as much as 700%. While CO2 capture was a desired addition to Eddyline’s impressive green tech portfolio, it quickly became essential equipment while the NZ brewery market braced for a new shortage of a key ingredient for brewing.

“It is an honor to work with Eddyline, a sustainability pioneer, and leader in the New Zealand brewing industry,” said Chart Industries’ Earthly Labs President and Founder, Amy George. “While our focus is on capturing CO2 to drive results, it is great to see our customers leverage this natural ingredient and walk away with so many beer awards for their quality and craftsmanship. It’s a triple win – for the customers, the business, and the planet.”

Carbon capture has long been reserved for large-scale brewers, but Earthly Labs has provided small-scale technology to make it affordable and achievable for all size businesses. The CiCi (Oak) system is the size of a refrigerator, installs in less than a week and allows brewers to reduce CO2 purchases and costs.

About Eddyline Brewing NZ

Located in Nelson, New Zealand, Eddyline Brewery is a green innovator, and is 100% electric powered, implementing numerous solutions to reduce the brewery’s carbon emissions. Eddyline has 68 kilowatts solar power on their rooftop making them the craft brewery in New Zealand with the greatest amount of solar power. They implemented electric steam boiler for heating, generating over 90% of their electricity with carbon-friendly hydroelectric generation plants. They capture and re-use their cooling water and recycle their cleaning caustic. As much as possible, they use locally sourced ingredients, including 100% NZ grown Gladfield malt. They have implemented superior polyurethane insulation for their glycol piping and cold rooms, reducing heat loss and improving energy efficiency. At the 2023 New Zealand Beer Awards, Eddyline secured 18 medals for beers across the portfolio from lagers to pilsner, IPAs to stout.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handing for the Nexus of Clean™ – clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com

About Earthly Labs

Earthly Labs, a Chart Industries company, goal is to help companies capture and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The company’s carbon capture technology allows for energy-efficient capture, purification and reuse of carbon dioxide from small-scale sources. Earthly Labs’ solution includes capture hardware “CiCi®” technology, process control and monitoring software, and maintenance services. Earthly Labs is a a division of Chart Industries, a leading provider of technology, equipment and services helping leaders achieve their business and sustainability goals at the “Nexus of Clean”. To find out more chartindustries.com, Earthly Labs | Chart Industries

CONTACT:

Mic Heynekamp

Eddyline co-founder

mic@eddylinebrewery.nz

64 21 181 1276

John Walsh

VP, Investor Relations

1-770-721-8899

john.walsh@chartindustries.com