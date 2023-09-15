NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating securities fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of former shareholders of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (“B. Riley”) (Nasdaq: BRPM), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), who acquired BRPM shares before the closing of its business combination with Faze Holdings Inc. (“FaZe”) (Nasdaq: FAZE), on or before July 20, 2022.

FaZe, a Delaware corporation, describes itself as a “a digitally-native lifestyle and media brand founded and rooted in gaming and youth culture.” FaZe maintains its principal executive offices in Los Angeles, California. The business combination of B. Riley and FaZe was approved by B. Riley shareholders at its Special Meeting held on July 15, 2022. FaZe common stock began trading on the Nasdaq under its new ticker symbol “FAZE”, on July 20, 2022.

B. Riley investors may have claims based on alleged false and misleading statements and/or material omissions contained in the documents used to solicit shareholder approval for the business combination between B. Riley and FaZe. Please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP at 1-844-696-7492 to discuss your investment losses, or by e-mail at elechtzin@edelson-law.com or medelson@edelson-law.com, or you can submit your information online HERE.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: elechtzin@edelson-law.com or medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

