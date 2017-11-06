EDENRED S.A. : share capital and voting rights at oct 31, 2017

Regulated information
Paris, November 6, 2017
DISCLOSURE OF SHARE CAPITAL
and voting rights
Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers
Registered name of the issuer: Edenred
|Date
|Shares outstanding
|Total potential voting rights
|Exercisable voting rights(1)
|October 31, 2017
|235,562,150
|241,197,259
|239,410,966
(1) excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury
