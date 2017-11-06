EDENRED S.A. : share capital and voting rights at oct 31, 2017

Regulated information

Paris, November 6, 2017

DISCLOSURE OF SHARE CAPITAL

and voting rights

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers

Registered name of the issuer: Edenred

Date Shares outstanding Total potential voting rights Exercisable voting rights(1) October 31, 2017 235,562,150 241,197,259 239,410,966

(1) excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury

