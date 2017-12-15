EDF : Confirmation of the EBITDA objective for 2017

| Press Release
15 December 2017
Confirmation of the EBITDA objective for 2017
Following extensions of reactor outages over the recent weeks, total nuclear output for 2017 will be slightly below the target range of 383-387TWh that was announced on 27 October 2017.
The Group confirms its 2017 EBITDA[1] target of €13.4-14.0 billion.
A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.1 million customers, of which 26.2 million in France. The Group generated consolidated sales of €71 billion in 2016. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.
[1] At 2016 exchange rates
