EDF : Confirmation of the EBITDA objective for 2017

Press Release

15 December 2017

Confirmation of the EBITDA objective for 2017

Following extensions of reactor outages over the recent weeks, total nuclear output for 2017 will be slightly below the target range of 383-387TWh that was announced on 27 October 2017.

The Group confirms its 2017 EBITDA[1] target of €13.4-14.0 billion.

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.1 million customers, of which 26.2 million in France. The Group generated consolidated sales of €71 billion in 2016. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Please, only print this document if absolutely necessary. EDF SA

22-30, avenue de Wagram

75382 Paris cedex 08

EDF SA share capital €1,443,677,137

552 081 317 R.C.S. Paris www.edf.fr CONTACTS Press office: +33 1 40 42 46 37 Analysts and investors: +33 1 40 42 40 38

[1] At 2016 exchange rates

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be9f6bb7-8745-448f-948a-82368248e7d3