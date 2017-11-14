EDF : EDF finalizes the disposal of EDF Polska’s assets to PGE

Press Release

14 November 2017

EDF finalizes the disposal of EDF Polska’s assets to PGE

On the 13th November, 2017, EDF has finalized the disposal of EDF Polska assets (heat and electricity cogeneration and electricity generation)[1] to PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA[2].

This announcement is consecutive to the fulfillment of all regulatory approvals and authorizations required under the sale of shares agreement signed between EDF and PGE on May 19th, 2017, which had been the subject of a previous announcement.

The transaction has been carried out on the basis of a valuation amounting to c. 6.1 billion zlotys for 100% of the perimeter of EDF Polska (c. 1.4 billion euros[3])[4] . This transaction contributes to a reduction of EDF Group net indebtedness which amounts to 1 billion euros.

This disposal is carried out within the 10 billion euros disposal programme to be implemented by the Group over the 2015-2020 period, which is currently completed with c. 8 billion euros.

Besides, this transaction will result in a reduction by c. 23 % of the Group carbon footprint.

The EDF Group will maintain its presence in Poland through EDF Energies Nouvelles, Dalkia Energy Polska and Fenice Poland. It also intends to remain a partner of the Polish government in the context of the evolution of the country’s energy mix, including its nuclear programme.

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.1 million customers, of which 26.2 million in France The Group generated consolidated sales of €71 billion in 2016. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

