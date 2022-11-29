Stephen J. Bonventre Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EdgarAgents LLC, one of the fastest growing financial technology service providers in the United States, has announced that its Board has appointed Stephen J. Bonventre to Chief Executive Officer. The designation change comes a little more than one year since Stephen joined EdgarAgents as Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer.

“EdgarAgents continues to disrupt the traditional financial printing industry with its proprietary technology, superior customer service, and unparalleled turn-around time. With his diverse background, Stephen is uniquely qualified to lead EdgarAgents through its next phase of breakthrough growth and continued execution of strategy and operational excellence,” said Seth Fishman, EdgarAgents Co-Founder and Member of the Board.

Mr. Bonventre succeeds Steve Yakubov as Chief Executive. Mr. Yakubov led the company for 9 years and continues to serve as a senior member of the leadership team. Mr. Yakubov remains a driving force behind EdgarAgents’ operational success and has worked closely with Mr. Bonventre to ensure a seamless transition. Post transition, a significant priority for Mr. Yakubov will be expanding the company’s international market segments, which is a key aspect of EdgarAgents’ growth strategy. “After nearly a decade of leading the EdgarAgents team, I am confident that the Board has found the right successor in Stephen. I look forward to collaborating with Stephen and the leadership team to help EdgarAgents achieve its strategic growth objectives,” said Mr. Yakubov.

“I am deeply honored for the opportunity to succeed Steve and lead this organization to the next level of success. EdgarAgents is at a tipping point powered by a growing collective of incredibly talented and passionate employees bonded by ashared purpose of building strategic business partnerships with our clients,” said Mr. Bonventre. “EdgarAgents’ purpose is to enable our clients’ mission by helping them File with Confidence™. Championing an initial public offering is not necessarily part of the ‘American Dream’ story, but I believe that EdgarAgents’ role is vital to connecting noble missions with public and institutional capital, the sum of which can avail exponential value for society.”

Making the Transition to Financial Print

EdgarAgents’ success has long come from providing differentiated, best in class full-service filing services. Powered by proprietary technology, EdgarAgents distributes proofs 2-3 times quicker than any other SEC filing agent, which helps to enable high-end data compare and exceptionally high quality. “In a high-pressure business combination with two corporate teams, two sets of financials, hundreds of exhibits, and thousands of edits, waiting over 48-hours for a 600-page proof distribution could kill a deal in the worst-case scenario,” explained Mr. Bonventre. “We know that turn-around times of such length are not sufficient to meet customer requirements.” Prior to joining EdgarAgents, Mr. Bonventre realized that his passion for ‘patient’ care translates exceptionally well to ‘customer’ care across Financial Services.

EdgarAgents’ customer-centric ethos is one of its biggest differentiators. “It is not just what we say, more importantly, it is how we act,” explains Mr. Bonventre. “For example, our 12–16-hour industry leading proof distribution turnaround times give our business combination working groups the best chance to succeed. We know these deals may feel like the offspring of the working groups whom we support, so we treat these projects like our patients. That is how we operate 24/7/365; applying the same high-quality obsessive focus to all filing types across public markets including asset management.”

Additional Biographical Information on Stephen J. Bonventre, Chief Executive Officer

Prior to joining EdgarAgents, Mr. Bonventre spent sixteen years in the laboratory diagnostics industry where he worked at the intersection of his academic training and his passion for health care. Mr. Bonventre graduated from Chaminade in New York then earned a Liberal Arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts with a major in Economics and Accounting. Mr. Bonventre is an inactive CPA; he previously worked to understand the enormous cost of bringing new drugs to market alongside economic researchers at the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Economics in Washington, DC. Having held multiple leadership roles of increasing responsibility within the laboratory diagnostics industry, Mr. Bonventre helped design and lead major COVID-19 testing strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic: He was on-site at the U.S. Capitol leading the testing program for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration ceremony and he worked closely with the CDC to execute a published surveillance study of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies amongst first responders in New York City and Detroit.

Mr. Bonventre has traveled globally and brings diverse experience across Finance, Business Development, International Business, Operations Excellence, Change Management, Culture Transformation, and Commercial Operations. Mr. Bonventre’s passion for leading complex transformations and keeping customers’ needs at the center of all decision making led him to EdgarAgents, which he describes as, “being large enough to provide unparalleled 24/7/365 customer service and small enough to be extremely agile and adaptive to our customer’s requirements.”

Philanthropy plays a big role in Mr. Bonventre’s professional and personal life. Mr. Bonventre serves on the foundation board for a hospital in Elizabeth, New Jersey and regularly supports many other charities and causes.

About EdgarAgents

EdgarAgents is a leading financial technology partner offering a portfolio of financial content management and distribution services for public markets with clients around the globe. The company offers full-service and SaaS-based filing solutions for public markets in addition to virtual data rooms, regulatory filings, news distribution and financial printing services for public companies, private equity firms, asset managers, attorneys, and investors. EdgarAgents’ proprietary workflow supports high-end data compare quality control and avails the entire working group to significantly faster turns. EdgarAgents has been the #1 SEC filing agent for SPAC IPOs since 2019 and related deSPAC transactions with more experience than any other provider.

Learn more about why EdgarAgents is the fastest growing filing agent in the US at www.edgaragents.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/edgar-agents-llc, or by contacting us at INFO@edgaragents.com or +1-212-265-3347.

