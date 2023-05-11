According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights,Edge banding devices are utilized to close and finish wooden panels. Prior to inserting the timber into the edge banding machine, the surface must be appropriately prepared. Dust, wood fragments, and other residues must be completely removed, or the edge banding may not adhere properly.

Farmington, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Edge Banding Machines Market Size Was Valued At USD 303.7 Million in 2022 And Is Projected To Reach USD 385.6 Million by 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 3.1% From 2023 To 2030. Edge banding machines are used to affix a strip or band of material, typically wood or PVC, to the edges of furniture boards, panels, and doors. To activate the adhesive and bond the material to the substrate, the machine applies heat and pressure to the material. Edge banding machines are extensively used in the furniture manufacturing industry and contribute to increased production efficiency and precision. They can work with a variety of edge types, such as straight, curved, beveled, and chamfered, and a variety of materials, including wood, plastic, and metal. The market for edge banding devices is driven by the expansion of the furniture industry, which is supported by urbanization, population growth, and rising disposable incomes.

Segmentation Overview:

Material Outlook

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

PVC edge banding is popular due to its low cost, durability, and usability. It is available in numerous colors and designs and is simple to match to the surface it will be applied to.

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)

ABS edge banding is renowned for its high impact resistance, making it an excellent choice for heavily traveled locations. It also comes in a variety of colors and designs.

Melamine

Melamine edge banding is composed of paper saturated with melamine adhesive. This material is renowned for its durability and resistance to water, fire, and chemicals. It comes in a variety of colors and finishes and is frequently used in the construction of furniture and cabinets.

Wood Veneer

Wood veneer edge banding, which is known for its natural and authentic appearance, is made from thin sheets of genuine wood. It comes in a variety of wood types and finishes and is frequently used to create high-end furniture and cabinets.

Acrylic

Acrylic edge banding is known for its high luster finish and resistance to scratches and impacts. It comes in a variety of colors and finishes and is frequently used in contemporary and fashionable furniture and cabinetry.

Others

Additionally, metal, glass, and stone are utilized for edge banding. These materials are frequently used in high-end, custom-made cabinets and furniture.

Product Outlook

Portable machines

Machines that are portable are lightweight and simple to relocate. This makes them ideal for small shops and construction locations. They are also less expensive and take up less space than immobile devices. Depending on their construction and size, portable tools may be hand-held or table-mounted.

Non-portable machines

On the other hand, non-portable machines are heavy-duty and stationary. They are designed for use in large manufacturing facilities or factories. They are quicker and more precise, making them ideal for mass production. Non-portable devices can be further classified as semi-automatic or fully-automatic based on the degree of automation and control they offer.

Flanges Outlook

Straight Flange

The edge of the material is turned at a right angle to the surface using this technique. It is the simplest and most prevalent method of flanging, and it is applicable to a wide range of materials.

Stretch Flange

This technique involves stretching the material prior to bending it. This makes the bend smoother, reducing the strain on the material. It is effective with materials that tend to crack or shatter under pressure.

Shrink Flange

In this technique, the material is heated prior to being bowed. This causes the material to contract, making it simpler to bend. This procedure is effective with materials that are difficult to bend or break.

End User Outlook

Furniture

Edge bending devices are frequently used in the furniture industry to create, among other things, tables, chairs, cabinets, and beds.

Healthcare

In the healthcare industry, edge-bending devices are used to create hospital beds, bedside tables, and medical carts, among other items.

Automotive

In the automotive industry, edge-bending tools are used to manufacture dashboards, door panels, and seat trims, which are all interior vehicle components.

Electronics and Electrical

In the electronics and electrical industries, edge-bending tools are used to create control panels, switchboards, and power distribution devices, among other items.

Packaging

Edge-bending devices are used in the packaging industry to create, among other things, cardboard boxes, display stands, and blister packs.

Other End Uses

Edge bending devices are also used to produce a variety of parts in industries such as construction, aerospace, and marine.

Regional Analysis:

During the forecast period, The North American market is driven by the established furniture industry, as well as demand from the automotive and electronics industries. The market in Europe is driven by a robust manufacturing sector and increasing demand from industries such as furniture, healthcare, and packaging. In the Asia-Pacific region, countries such as China, India, and Japan are becoming increasingly proficient at manufacturing.

Scope of Report:

By Material Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)

Melamine

Wood Veneer

Acrylic

Others By Product Portable

Non-Portable By flanges Straight Flange

Stretch Flange

Shrink Flange By End-User Furniture

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Packaging

Other End Uses By Companies SCM Group

SIMCO industrial machinery trd Co Ltd.

NTF Korfhage Maschinenbau GmbH

Edge Finisher Co.

Yadav Tools Company

Gelber-Bieger GmbH

Adamik Company

Intimate Machine Tools Company

Felder Woodworking Machines Private Limited

Shree Umiya F-Tech Machines Ltd

Shandong Hicas Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd.

Kreutz & Mock GmbH Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Trends: Demand for modification is increasing.

Customers desire more customized products, and the edge bending machine market is no exception. In order to meet this demand, edge bending instruments are becoming more flexible and adaptable in order to create edges with various shapes. This trend is a result of the need to distinguish oneself in a highly competitive market.

Preparing for participation in Industry 4.0

Edge-bending instruments are increasingly employing Industry 4.0 technologies including IoT, AI, and automation. This convergence is leading to the creation of smart factories that can enhance production processes, reduce outages, and increase factory efficiency. This trend is likely to continue as the demand for intelligent workplaces increases.

The packaging industry is expanding.

In the packaging industry, edge-bending machines are increasingly used to produce high-quality packaging materials that can withstand rough transportation and storage conditions. This trend is being driven by the demand for durable and environmentally favorable packaging, particularly for food and medicine.

Drivers: the process of manufacturing automation

Automation is becoming increasingly prevalent in industry, and the market for edge bending machines is no exception. Edge banding can be performed in a highly automated manner by utilizing edge bending devices, which can increase output, reduce labor costs, and improve efficiency.

Innovations in technology

The rapid evolution of technology in the edge bending machine industry enables the production of machines with greater precision, speed, and adaptability. Manufacturers are incorporating new features such as digital controls, touch displays, and robotic feeding and cutting systems to expand the market.

Increasingly utilized in the automotive and electronics industries

In the automotive and electronics industries, edge-bending devices are increasingly utilized to band the edges of components such as dashboard panels, door panels, and electronic enclosures. Edge bending devices are in high demand due to the expansion of these industries.

Restraints: There is competition from alternative technologies.

Edge banding equipment must compete with inexpensive methods, such as hot air edge banding and manual edge banding, for small-scale production.

Environmental considerations

Edge banding machines generate a great deal of detritus, which can harm the environment. Companies are under increasing pressure to employ environmentally friendly and sustainable practices. This can hinder the market’s expansion.

Opportunity: demand for customized furniture is growing

Increasing numbers of individuals desire custom furniture, which requires precise edge bands. Edge banding machines can help manufacturers meet this demand by producing precise and rapid edge banding options.

The development of technology

As technology advances, edge banding machine manufacturers can incorporate new technologies such as automation, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT) into their products. These technologies can enhance the speed and precision of devices, resulting in greater output and less downtime.

Edge banding that is environmentally friendly

As individuals become more environmentally conscious, the demand for eco-friendly edge banding increases. This allows manufacturers of edge banding machines to create and sell more environmentally favorable options, such as biodegradable edge banding.

Challenges: Initially high investment costs

Edge banding equipment can be costly. They can cost anywhere from a few thousand to several hundred thousand dollars, depending on their size, features, and quality. Small and medium-sized enterprises might not be able to afford such a substantial initial investment.

Rapidly evolving technological innovation

The market for edge banding machines is constantly evolving, with new methods and concepts appearing frequently. It can be difficult for manufacturers to keep up with these changes and remain ahead of the curve. To maintain their competitiveness, they must continue to invest in research and development.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

SCM Group

SIMCO industrial machinery trd Co Ltd.

NTF Korfhage Maschinenbau GmbH

Edge Finisher Co.

Yadav Tools Company

Gelber-Bieger GmbH

Adamik Company

Intimate Machine Tools Company

Felder Woodworking Machines Private Limited

Shree Umiya F-Tech Machines Ltd

Shandong Hicas Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd.

Kreutz & Mock GmbH

By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)

Melamine

Wood Veneer

Acrylic

Others

By Product

Portable

Non-Portable

By flanges

Straight Flange

Stretch Flange

Shrink Flange

By End-User

Furniture

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Packaging

Other End Uses

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

