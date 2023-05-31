The growth of 5G networks and new technologies are expected to drive demand for edge data centers. Cloud computing and the development of the internet will drive the growth of edge data centers.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The edge data centers generated US$ 9.7 billion in 2022. According to analysts, the global market will reach US$ 57.8 billion by 2031. During the period 2023-2031, the edge data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1%.

There has been a boom in data center demand as businesses and economies around the world increasingly rely on digital infrastructure. Using cloud computing, cloud-native applications will benefit from scalability, agility, and cost savings. A microservices architecture and container technology are used to create these applications, and they can be deployed across multiple cloud environments easily and quickly.

In order to increase the speed of applications such as streaming video, telemedicine, and factory automation, enterprises, cloud service providers, and telecom companies are heavily investing in digital edge DCs. Additionally, these data centers support new technologies like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and autonomous cars.

For instance, RailTel, an Indian government PSU, plans to establish 102 edge data centers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Cloud Technologies and NxtGen Datacenter have promised to build 236 edge data centers. A 5G spectrum trial is about to be completed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). A parallel process is also underway by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to promote 5G auctions.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Edge computing demand is an extremely promising market opportunity that will likely boost edge data center market share over the next few years.

Edge data centers are expected to gain popularity as the demand for real-time agility increases.

Several users around the world are connecting to the internet, fueling rapid growth in the IT and telecom sector.

A growing number of SMEs and large enterprises are expected to increase the demand for edge data centers in the coming years.

A surge in data center maintenance and optimization capabilities will propel the growth of the service segment.

Global Edge Data Center Market: Growth Drivers

With the advent of smartphones, consumers are increasingly using the Internet for banking and shopping, making streaming services more ubiquitous. With cloud computing, the internet, the internet of things (IoT), and the pandemic, the data center industry has seen accelerating growth in recent years.

Cloud computing and remote working are causing more organizations to migrate their workloads onto the cloud. Data can be collected and exchanged between devices that are connected to the Internet of Things. Real-time analytics and insights can be gained from edge data centers by storing and processing data from IoT devices.

With the introduction of 5G networks, data will be processed faster, latency will be lower, and connections will be more reliable than with traditional 4G networks. As a result, new use cases will be enabled, including connected cars, smart cities, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Artificial intelligence is the process by which machines can learn from data and make decisions on their own without being informed by humans. Machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision are some of the AI applications that can benefit from edge data centers.

Global Edge Data Center Market: Regional Landscape

The growth of smartphone usage coupled with rising investments in telecommunications are expected to boost the market for edge data centers in the Asia Pacific region.

SMEs and digitization are expected to expand markets in developing countries.

Chinese and Indian demand is expected to increase with the adoption of new technologies.

Colocation data center penetration is expected to increase in South America over the next few years.

In North America, the growth of IT and 5G technologies is substantially contributing to the growth of the market.

Global Edge Data Center Market: Key Players

Based on financial data, key product offerings, recent developments, and strategies, this report profiles major service providers in the edge data center market. As data center technology continues to change and evolve, service providers are looking for new opportunities and staying ahead of the competition.

On May 2023, NVIDIA developed a modular reference architecture to help equipment manufacturers achieve rapid and cost-effective manufacturing of more than 100 servers for a variety of AI, high-performance computing, and Omniverse applications. A wide range of accelerated computing needs is met by the NVIDIA MGXTM server specification.

On May 2023, STT Global Data Centres announced its ambitious plan to establish two state-of-the-art data centers on its current campus in Pune’s Dighi area at a cost of around Rs 2,000 crore. An initial rent of Rs 1.3 crore will be paid per month for the upcoming data centers on a 5.4-acre plot of land owned by Tata Communications near the company’s operational data centers in Pune. A new data center policy proposed by the government and the adoption of data localization norms are driving the investment by STT GDC India.

Global Edge Data Center Market: Segmentation

Component

Solutions

Services Designing & Consulting Implementation & Integration Support & Maintenance



Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

