Edge Music Network Announces Launch of “Play it Forward”

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edge Music Network (EMN), a music video streaming service delivering on-demand video content through a powerful syndication platform, is proud to announce the launch of its one-of-a-kind “Play it Forward” feature – designed to connect music fans with artists in a whole new way. With artist and fan-friendly features built from the ground up – EMN allows users to interact, book a band, watch their favorite artists’ new music video releases, watch live performances and now with “Play it Forward” fans can support their favorite artists with monetary donations via the click of a button. Created to enable a fair compensation structure for artists, EMN both ensures artists and labels get the payment they deserve, and fans get uninterrupted real-time access to the music videos they love—anytime, anywhere.

“In partnership with labels, musicians, music publishers and technology partners, EMN has evolved to bring a fair compensation structure to an industry dominated and controlled by major labels and subscription services, that for far too long have determined what artists get paid,” says CEO Elizabeth Vargas, who founded EMN in 2011. “At EMN, we keep the math simple with a 90/10 split in favor of the artists, which is a tremendous shift from the 10/90 split typical of most streaming platforms.”



“Play it Forward” allows fans to support their favorite artists by navigating to the artist’s page and selecting “Play It Forward”—then entering a one-time donation of desired amount or “subscribe (and get no ads)”—a monthly donation of $1.99/mo. Each artist will directly receive the money they earn through the new feature. The user will also be able to donate and subscribe to one or more artists at the same time to support all the artists they love. This concept goes hand in hand with EMN’s goodwill mission. In addition to providing a new platform that prioritizes artistry over corporate profits, EMN dedicates 10 percent of its advertising revenue to charitable causes such as those that feed the hungry, aid victims of natural disasters and support homeless veterans.



“We’re on a trajectory to revolutionize one of the world’s most valuable industries with an exciting new platform that exists as much to help artists extend their reach and realize lucrative monetization opportunities, as it does to serve as a catalyst for change,” Vargas adds. “With a collective community of global citizens that believe in the universal and transformative power of music, we are determined to make the world a better place.”

EMN is available through the Apple ITunes Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.edgemusic.com.

ABOUT EDGE MUSIC NETWORK: Edge Music Network (EMN) is a music video streaming service delivering on-demand video content through a powerful syndication platform designed to enable a fair compensation structure ensuring artists get the royalties they deserve, and fans get uninterrupted access to the music they love—anytime, anywhere. With powerful search tools for discovering and streaming on demand, users can watch the latest music videos, concerts and events of the highest quality. The EMN mobile app unlocks premium content, allowing users to easily create, manage and share custom playlists and enjoy channels with music videos curated by EMN experts. The Edge Music Network dedicates a percentage of profits to charitable causes that feed the hungry, aid victims of natural disasters and support homeless veterans. Supported by an advisory board of renowned musicians and industry professionals, and in partnership with leading content creators, independent artists and marquee music labels like Universal, Capitol Records, Def Jam and Geffen—Edge Music Network is on a mission to reinvent how music is heard, viewed and shared. Edge Music Network delivers an unlimited, unrestricted and unbelievable audio and video experience—and unites people with the transformative power of music. For more information, follow Edge Music Network on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit www.edgemusic.com.

