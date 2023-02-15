Gartner® report’s four themes define the most important emerging technologies for technology providers in 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edge Technologies (“edgeTI”) a leader in real-time digital operations solutions and subsidiary of Edge Total Intelligence (TSXV:CTRL; OTC: UNFYF; FSE:Q5i), announced that it was named a Sample Vendor for Digital Twins in the Gartner® report: Emerging Tech Impact Radar 2023 published in December 22, 2022 by analysts Tuong Nguyen, Annette Jump, Danielle Casey and analyst leads that cover each emerging technology.

According to the report, “A fusion of emerging technologies is occurring, such as both the evolving physical spaces and the interactions into information-rich and contextually expanded physical-virtual hybrid experiences.”

“For us, being recognized by Gartner is a notable way to kick off 2023,” said Jim Barrett, CEO for edgeTI. “We appreciate Gartner’s expertise and perspective on the challenges and opportunities faced by tech leaders. To this end, we believe our solutions will accelerate value and further our customers’ automation journeys by delivering rich, contextual experiences that operationalize advancements in AI and improve financial performance.”

As per Gartner, “The objective of this research is to guide product leaders on how emerging technologies and trends are evolving and impacting areas of interest. Providers can leverage this knowledge to determine which technologies or trends are most important to the success of their business and when it makes sense to advance their products and services by investing in them.”

While the full report is restricted to Gartner subscribers, the analysts conducted a webinar “Capitalize on Emerging Technology Trends That Will Shape The Next 8 Years” that is watchable by the public once you register at this link to gartner.com. Through the recorded webcast and supplemental materials, the analysts explore the new technology trend themes with the most disruptive potential, such as critical enablers, the productivity revolution, the smart world, and transparency and privacy.

Gartner Trademark and Disclaimer:

GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform’s low-code development capability and composable experiences. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving, complex situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence by the lender, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.