WindtalkerX and DowdingX products now available to provide situational awareness to arenas, healthcare, and critical infrastructure organizations

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edgesource Corporation, a small business celebrating their 25-year anniversary delivering innovative solutions to the public sector, announced today that it has launched EdgesourceX, a commercial provider of Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) capabilities. EdgesourceX is committed to building trusted and scalable C-sUAS solutions to protect businesses, organizations, and individuals from the threats posed by drones.

With more than 870,000 drones registered with the FAA, first responders and security leaders at hospitals, arenas and critical infrastructure sites are struggling to manage their impact. Whether the pilots are careless hobbyists or have criminal intent, the risks from unauthorized drones run the gamut from attacks and collisions to espionage and invasion of privacy.

For instance:

Arenas: Last season, the NFL tracked 1,400 incursions by drones while flight restrictions were in place, and an unauthorized drone forced a stop in play during this year’s MLB National League Division Series.

Public Safety and Healthcare: Drones have been known to interfere with the flight paths of both search and rescue operations and medevac helicopters.

Critical Infrastructure: In September, the FBI warned of the risk posed by drones to critical infrastructure sites after unauthorized drones were spotted over Louisiana chemical facilities.

Individual Privacy: In spite of California privacy laws specifically prohibiting drones from taking pictures over private property, celebrities continue to be plagued by rogue drones.

Proven on the battlefield, a version of Edgesource’s Counter-sUAS technology is now available to commercial customers. These products include:

WindtalkerX : A cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, and scalable solution that detects small UAS systems more than 20 miles away (35 kilometers+) and pinpoints the location of operators to ensure the security advantage.

: A cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, and scalable solution that detects small UAS systems more than 20 miles away (35 kilometers+) and pinpoints the location of operators to ensure the security advantage. DowdingX: A simple, elegant map interface that is easy to use, Dowding gives you real-time visibility into drone activity and automatically detects threats and their origins.

These technologies were developed in the Edgesource Ornith Labs™, an Innovation Center of Excellence with an elite team of C-sUAS research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) specialists who provide rapid prototyping, and top-tier training and support for government and commercial customers. This technology will enable industries that need it most to monitor drone activity in order to protect their people, assets, and businesses.

“With years of experience providing innovative and efficient solutions and services to the U.S. government, we are now authorized to bring our Counter-sUAS solutions developed for the demands of the battlefield to the private sector,” said Chris Lansburgh, president of Edgesource. “Drone purchases have skyrocketed, and organizations are grappling with the security risks, whether harm is intended or not. This technology will allow critical infrastructure, first responders, stadium officials, and high-profile individuals, among others, to manage their risk and privacy while protecting their air space.”

“The prevalence of drones and their use require a balance between privacy, security, and utility, and WindtalkerX and DowdingX are two key technologies that expand the umbrella of protection we provide our customers,” said Joe Urbaniak, COO of Edgesource.

“Being able to support our customers for 25 years and helping them to achieve their respective missions has been very rewarding,” said Tom Wilbanks, chairman and founder of Edgesource. “It illustrates the level of commitment, drive to innovate, and pragmatic approach to working directly with our customers to deliver results. We are excited to now offer some of these solutions to the commercial sector.”

About Edgesource Corporation

Edgesource Corporation is a nimble, quality-driven small business delivering innovative and forward-leaning solutions to its customers. With subject matter experts and a staff of cleared professionals, our personnel solve complex mission-critical challenges with expedience and reliability in both U.S. domestic and international locations. Found in 1997 and recognizing 25 years of uninterrupted dedication to a variety of defense and civilian agencies, Edgesource now delivers leading edge C-sUAS technology to commercial customers.

