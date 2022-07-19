edgeTI Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

ARLINGTON, Va., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI” and “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held virtually on July 19, 2022 at 12:00 EDT. Shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all items put forward by the board of directors (the “Board”) and management.

The results of the meeting are as follows:

All seven of the individuals nominated for the Board were elected, being James Barrett, Christian Mack, David Roman, Jason James, Edward Mede, Steven Owings, and Seth Kay — each of whom was already a director of the Company. MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to determine their remuneration. The shareholders of the Company approved the Company’s new omnibus equity incentive plan.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers achieve the impossible with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform’s low-code development capability. With edgeTI, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.

Traded on: TSXV:CTRL FSE: Q5i .

