edgeTI Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

ARLINGTON, Va., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI” and “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held virtually on July 19, 2022 at 12:00 EDT. Shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all items put forward by the board of directors (the “Board”) and management.

The results of the meeting are as follows:

  1. All seven of the individuals nominated for the Board were elected, being James Barrett, Christian Mack, David Roman, Jason James, Edward Mede, Steven Owings, and Seth Kay — each of whom was already a director of the Company.
  2. MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to determine their remuneration.
  3. The shareholders of the Company approved the Company’s new omnibus equity incentive plan.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers achieve the impossible with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform’s low-code development capability. With edgeTI, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.
Traded on: TSXV:CTRL FSE: Q5i .

Learn more at www.edgeti.com.

For further Information contact:
Nick Brigman
Phone: 888-771-3343
Email: ir@edgeti.com  

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law, including statements regarding the Company’s beliefs that edgeTI’s products will be attractive to customers and said customers will achieve financial and experience outcomes. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, federal budget changes, competition and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

