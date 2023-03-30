Effort to Increases News Flow to Investors via Social Media

ARLINGTON, Va., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CTRL, OTCQB: UNFYF, FSE: Q5i), is pleased to announce it has engaged Toronto-based marketing firm Outside the Box Capital, the acquired and rebranded firm of former North Equities Corp. to provide marketing services via social media channels to investors.

Outside the Box Capital specializes in social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company’s news into these channels.

“We strive to support companies with an under told story that are doing something extremely innovative,” said Jason Coles, CEO of Outside the Box Capital. “We are thrilled to be working alongside edgeTI during this exciting time in the AI space. We’ll be introducing edgeTI to a broader audience and getting it the recognition it deserves.”

The initial term of the engagement is 6 months and the agreement may be terminated by either party at any time before 6 months. The Company will pay North Equities a cash fee of $100,000 across the term of services. Per the terms of the contract Outside the Box Capital will not receive any stock nor will the firm conduct or route any trades to any trading firm or desk.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform’s low-code development capability and composable experiences. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving, complex situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

