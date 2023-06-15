edgeCore’s Digital Twin Solution Drives Increased AI/ML Accuracy and Time to Value

ARLINGTON, Va., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edge Technologies, Inc. the operating company of Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”, “Company”, “We”, or “Our”) (TSXV: CTRL, OTCQB: UNFYF, FSE: Q5i), the leader in real-time digital operations software, today announces that it will present “edgeCore – Digital Twin Solution Driving Increased AI/ML Accuracy and Reduced Time to Value” at TechConnect World 2023 as part of a focus on innovation in Ai, Data, Cyber, and Software on June 20, 2023.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo connects top applied research and early-stage innovations from universities, labs, and startups with industry end-users and prospects across multiple sectors from Applied Materials to AI Innovation.

“We are happy to be invited to speak at TechConnect World Innovation,” said Jacques Jarman, CRO of edgeTI. “We have the honor to showcase our innovations in Digital Twins, AI, and Automation amongst a group of leading innovators in AI, Medical, Manufacturing and Sustainability, and we look forward to engaging with innovators and attendees to facilitate the adoption of responsible operational AI.”

Jacques Jarman’s session will dive into the many operational aspects of AI/ML including actions to increase success and increase situational awareness at the speed of relevance. Jacques and the other presenters will answer questions and receive feedback from a review panel for the US Navy and USINDOPACOM.

The presentation takes place at the Gaylord in National Harbor, Maryland on June 20th at 3:00PM and edgeTI will have an exhibit at Booth 516 throughout the event from June 19-21.

The upcoming presentation on improving AI/ML accuracy and reducing time to value follows an earlier announcement this week on AI adoption programs that leverage the edgeCore™ platform to integrate AI safely and effectively — implementing guardrails, transparency, and orchestration as customers look to operationalize AI and Achieve the Impossible.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform’s low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

