edgeTI Wins 2022 Security Innovation Challenge Prize at Defense TechConnect

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

edgeTI’s edgeCore Software Among 5 Firms Awarded Prizes by Homeland Security Technology Consortium, ATI and TechConnect

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edge Technologies Inc, the U.S operating company of Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”), a leader in real-time digital operations software, received one of five prizes last week in response to the Security Innovation Challenge sponsored by Homeland Security Technology Consortium (“HSTech”), Advanced Technology International (ATI) and TechConnect.

HSTech supports the collaborative R&D and rapid prototyping/piloting needs for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its components. HSTech sources capabilities across the homeland security and national border security technology spectrum.

edgeTI™ competed with leading innovators in the Security Innovation Challenge seeking open innovation in the area of identity management, which included areas of interest such as:

  • Pattern recognition software: facial, object, speech, voice
  • Real-time analytics platforms
  • Sensors
  • Scanners
  • Imaging
  • Cybersecurity platforms
  • Data harmonization software
  • AI/ML Innovations
  • Privacy-enabled or privacy-centric solutions

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below: 

DTC Award Security: Security Innovation Challenge

“We are honored to receive this award as it affirms the broad flexibility of our software to enhance the security posture of our government and corporate customers,” said Jacques Jarman, Chief Revenue Officer and Government Leader for edgeTI. “Whether you are focused on solving the DOD imperative of Joint-All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) or addressing Personal Identifiable Information (PII) concerns or enterprise cybersecurity, the time to understand and act on security threats is ever shortening. As we strive to ensure our customers have the tools to address their security issues at the speed of relevance, it was gratifying to meet so many like-minded organizations at the show.”

edgeCore™ software, the focus of the Security Innovation Challenge, is the only Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) platform that unifies both control and intelligence in a cohesive security model capable of:

  • Federating single sign-on
  • Assigning privileges and data access by role and context
  • Redacting or removing sensitive content
  • Isolating data for use in multi-tenancy situations without creating new data stores
  • Harmonizing disparate and multi-domain data

edgeTI’s latest recognition at Defense TechConnect comes within days of being awarded a Defense Innovation Award at the Defense TechConnect Spotlight on AI, Data, Cyber, & Software. These events further demonstrate the Company’s relevance in the government segment, which the company believes will help revenue growth in 2023 and beyond.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform’s low-code development capability and composable experiences. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving, complex situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible. Traded on: TSXV: CTRL, FSE: Q5i

Website: https://edgeti.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies
Twitter: @edgesuite

For further Information contact:

Nick Brigman
Phone: 888-771-3343
Email: ir@edgeti.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law, including statements regarding the government assignment of work via this contract process, work awarded via JADC2’s IDIQ contract, or other work. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe”, and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, competition and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

