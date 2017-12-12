Breaking News
Edgewater Fullscope Announces Partnership with Concep to Offer Path to Build Stronger High Value Relationships in Professional Services Sector

Manchester, UK, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manchester, UK – October 26 – Zero2Ten EMEA Limited (Edgewater Fullscope UK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fullscope, Inc. (Edgewater Fullscope)(www.fullscope.com), is pleased to announce it has formed a partnership with Concep (www.concep.com) to offer a high-value relationship marketing solution integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 specifically to the UK Professional Services industry.

Edgewater Fullscope, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDGW), and Concep are working together to help professional services organisations tackle the challenges that Digital Transformation brings.

Digital transformation is accelerating at a breath-taking pace and the most successful companies today will focus relentlessly on providing an exceptional, differentiated customer experience as they digitally transform – the two go hand in hand. The strategic partnership between Fullscope and Concep will target the professional services sector helping firms to overhaul the customer journey, onboarding and employee experience. It should enable professional services organisations to better find, win and grow those high-value relationships.

This partnership will help professional services firms in the UK address three key challenges in the sector:

·         Growing revenues

·         Improve bid to win ratios

·         Increase employee retention

Adam Spurr, Fullscope’s UK Managing Director, commented “Professional services firms are critical to the UK economy. UK consulting grew almost four times faster than the economy, up 8.2 percent year on year.. We wanted a strategic marketing partner to complement our Microsoft Dynamics 365 professional services offering.”

Matt Woodford of the Professional Services Industry Team at Microsoft, said: “I continue to receive great feedback about Edgewater Fullscope and Concep from my contacts across the professions. Both businesses have tremendous industry experience, allowing them to guide clients to achieve their business objectives, instead of simply solving technology problems. I’m delighted about this alliance between two of our top international partners.”

Freddie Hustler, Concep’s Global Sales & Client Services Director added “Our goal at Concep is to make online business communication a simple, one-to-one experience for firms that rely on high-value relationships to grow. For nearly 15 years we have worked closely within the professional services world to understand their unique needs, and share knowledge and good practice. We are delighted to be partnering with Edgewater Fullscope and share their commitment in driving customer success for a rounded solution for sales and marketing.”

This partnership brings together leaders in high-value relationship marketing and leaders in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) implementation to help redefine the modern business, creating an environment where employees use the best productivity tools available to help them to enjoy a seamless work experience, no matter where they are.

About Edgewater Fullscope

Edgewater Fullscope delivers innovative Microsoft ERP, CRM and BI solutions and services on premise or in the cloud to companies in North America and Europe. The award-winning company is one of the largest resellers of Microsoft Dynamics 365 (formerly Dynamics AX and CRM). We also offer strategic consulting delivering a blend of classic and product-based consulting services that help clients reduce costs, improve processes and increase revenue through the judicious use of technology. For more information, visit www.fullscope.com.

About Concep

Concep is a trusted long-term partner to more than 200 firms globally, delivering enterprise-wide B2B relationship marketing solutions. We believe that technology strategy and, most importantly, people are the fundamental elements to successful marketing. We partner with firms who want to create value through marketing and strive to ensure their investment delivers the desired return. For more information visit http://www.dynamics.concep.com/

