GREENWICH, CT and SINGAPORE, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edgewater Markets, a leading provider of technology, trade execution and liquidity aggregation across foreign exchange (FX) and precious metals, today announced the addition of Chan Chong San as Managing Director of APAC. He will lead the firm’s Singapore office, supporting continued investment and growth in the region.

Chan brings to Edgewater more than 30 years of experience in the region, where he has repeatedly spearheaded significant growth of FX trading volumes and revenues and has demonstrated deep experience in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) space. Prior to joining Edgewater, he served as the CEO of GFI Group Singapore, where he doubled the firm’s regional targeted revenue over a three-year period. He has also held senior positions at Nittan Capital and OCBC Bank, and previously worked at firms including HSBC, UBS, SinoPac and Industrial Bank of Japan.

“I’m excited to be joining Edgewater at a time of tremendous expansion in the APAC region,” said Chan. “Edgewater’s commitment – with both experience and ‘boots on the ground’ – to understanding local markets truly sets the firm apart and provides clients with capabilities and opportunities that cannot be found elsewhere.”

Chan’s hire comes as Edgewater has made significant investment in Asia in response to client and market demand, growing headcount across development, operations and sales teams in the region. These new hires come on the heels of the firm’s 2022 expansion of its data center footprint to include Equinix Singapore SG1, and its adding capacity and redundancy to its presence at TY3 Equinix Tokyo.

“Chong San joins Edgewater at a moment when technology is transforming FX markets globally, but especially in the APAC region,” said Matt Kassel, Chief Operating Officer at Edgewater. “While we have had an presence in Asia for more than a decade, we are now bringing unprecedented power and access to banks and financial institutions locally, exemplified by new technology for trading Asian NDF pairs. Chong San is the perfect person to lead this effort, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Beyond Asia, Edgewater’s has seen significant global momentum in 2022 and 2023, including the opening of a São Paulo office and senior hires in the LatAm region.

