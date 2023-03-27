Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Edgio, Inc. (NYSE: EGIO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Edgio investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Edgio issued a press release on March 13, 2023, before the market opened, stating that it would restate its financial statements for the years 2020 and 2021 and quarterly reports for 2021 and 2022. The reason behind this restatement is an error in the revenue recognition of the Open Edge Solution, as reported by the audit committee. Due to this, the company would not be able to file its annual report on time. This news resulted in a 15% drop in Edgio’s share price, closing at $0.87 per share, which harmed investors.

