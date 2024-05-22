BELVIDERE, NJ, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the pricing of a public offering of an aggregate of 2,655,000 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), Class A warrants to purchase up to 2,655,000 shares of common stock, and Class B warrants to purchase up to 2,655,000 shares of common stock, at a combined public offering price of $2.26 per share (or $2.25 per pre-funded warrant) and accompanying warrants. The warrants will have an exercise price of $2.26 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance. The Class A warrants will expire on the fifth anniversary of the original issuance date, and the Class B warrants will expire on the eighteen-month anniversary of the original issuance date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 23, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $6.0 million.