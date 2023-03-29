PrimusGFS Grants Certifications for Indoor Agriculture, Harvest Crew, and Packinghouse Safety

Edible Garden Heartland on Track to Provide Company with Additional Capacity to Expand Midwest Distribution Network with Significant Big-Box Retailers

BELVIDERE, NJ, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced that the Edible Garden Heartland greenhouse facility has fulfilled the requirements and obtained all necessary certifications from both the USDA and PrimusGFS.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “I am pleased to report that the Edible Garden Heartland greenhouse facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan has been awarded its USDA Organic Certification, as well as the Indoor Agriculture Certificate, Harvest Crew Certificate, and Packinghouse/HACCP Certificate from PrimusGFS, an esteemed audit Certification Program that is widely recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) for its expertise in ensuring food safety in the fresh produce industry. These certifications were obtained with high scores, further validating Edible Garden’s Zero-Waste Inspired® mission to deliver fresh produce that is sustainably grown to its customers.”

“When the Edible Garden Heartland facility launches, we expect to be able to fulfill the demands of our largest Midwest client, Meijer, and other significant big-box retailers in the region who are eager to strengthen their ties with the Company. Furthermore, we aim to expand our distribution network in the Midwest by engaging new distribution partners that we were previously unable to serve. Thanks to the additional capacity that Edible Garden Heartland will provide, and the strong relationships we share with our local contract growers, we believe this is now achievable. Additionally, we intend to introduce new, innovative technologies to the facility later in 2023, including our Green Thumb 2.0 system, an enhanced version of our proprietary, cloud-based, greenhouse management and demand planning system.”

Mike Sudbury, General Manager at Edible Garden Heartland commented, “I’m thrilled that Edible Garden Heartland has successfully secured its USDA Organic Certification and additional PrimusGFS certifications. As someone who calls the heartland home, I take immense pride in the fact that we opted to retrofit an existing facility with our state-of-the-art technology. We have a dedicated team in Grand Rapids who worked tirelessly to get us up and running quickly after purchasing the facility in August. We can’t wait to officially launch and share our passion with the community in the near future.”

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s expansion into new distribution networks, and performance as a public company. The words “aim,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

