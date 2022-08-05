Breaking News
Edible Garden Recognized by Republic Crowdfunding Platform

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BELVIDERE, NJ, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce, was recently recognized by OpenDeal Portal LLC, dba Republic, an SEC-registered crowdfunding portal, following the Company’s recent initial public offering (“IPO”).

“We’d like to congratulate Edible Garden on their recent IPO and listing on the Nasdaq,” commented Chuck Pettid, CEO of Republic. “The team’s dedication to sustainability and zero waste is admirable, and we wish them continued success as a public company as they further expand their business opportunities and enhance their brand.”

Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “I would like to express my deep gratitude to Republic and all the investors that participated in our crowdfunding, which was instrumental helping us reach our operational goals, culminating in our recent IPO on Nasdaq. I would also like to thank Maxim Group and Joseph Gunnar & Co., who acted as lead book-running manager and joint book-running manager, respectively, as well as Harter Seacrest & Emery LLP and Loeb & Loeb LLP, who provided legal counsel in connection with the IPO. The capital raised through both Republic’s platform and the subsequent IPO has helped us further accelerate our capabilities, technology, and retail distribution, which has contributed to our growing brand awareness and increasing sales. As a result, we believe we are well-funded to deliver our Zero-Waste Inspired® approach to provide consumers with what they are looking for — locally grown and sustainably sourced packaged herbs, vegetables, and lettuce, utilizing our proprietary packaging technologies to keep produce fresher for longer. We remain excited about the outlook for the business and remain 100% committed to our mission of ‘doing more with less’ to support our environmental goals, while helping address global food supply challenges.”

About Republic
Republic is a global financial technology company that allows anyone to invest in anything, anywhere. Republic operates several distinct business lines including a retail investment platform, a private capital division, and a blockchain advisory practice. The Republic ecosystem has deployed over $1.5 billion in investments, has supported over 600 companies, and comprises over 2M community members across 150 countries. Republic is backed by dozens of leading investment firms and financial institutions and its affiliated entities have co-invested with the best names in venture and private equity. Founded in 2016, Republic is headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide. For more information visit us at https://group.republic.com/ or @joinrepublic on Twitter.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®
Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA agriculture and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and in partnership with growers near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “mission,” “objective,” “outlook,” “seek,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
212-671-1020
EDBL@crescendo-ir.com  

