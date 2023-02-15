BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it received notice from Nasdaq on February 10, 2023 indicating that the Company had regained compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq under Nasdaq Rule 5550(b)(1), the publicly held shares requirement under Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(4), and the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2).

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are pleased to have regained compliance with the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq. Maintaining our Nasdaq listing is of the utmost importance to the Company given the credibility and visibility that it provides. Armed with a strengthened balance sheet, we look forward to aggressively continuing to expand our retail footprint across the United States providing Zero-Waste Inspired® sustainable produce.”

