Potted Herbs and Basil Bowls Available for Home Gardening Enthusiasts at All Meijer and Wakefern/Shoprite Locations Across the Midwest and Northeast

Strategically Timed Initiative Intended to Capitalize on Peak Spring Planting Season

BELVIDERE, NJ, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced the launch of Garden Starters, a featured display for the Company’s potted herbs and basil bowls that can be planted in a consumer’s home garden, at all Meijer retail locations across the Midwest as well as all Wakefern/Shoprite retail locations across the Northeast.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, stated, “We are excited to broaden our Garden Starters distribution to all Wakefern/Shoprite retail locations throughout the Northeast. We first introduced this initiative at Meijer retail locations in the Midwest, just prior to Mother’s Day, to address the growing interest in our potted herbs and their suitability for home gardens. Considering that 35% of American households grow a portion of their own food, Edible Garden’s sustainably produced, herbs, and produce, have become popular choices amongst consumers that are looking to make their food taste better. Garden Starters presents an opportunity for consumers to purchase Edible Garden potted herbs for their home gardens. By making the potted herbs available alongside our cut herbs and sustainably grown produce in the same supermarket section, we provide the utmost convenience for customers.”

“We consider the period between Mother’s Day and Memorial Day as the prime window for consumers to plant their gardens, and we aim to capitalize on this spring planting season with the timely rollout of Garden Starters. To fully leverage the season, our retail partners will heavily promote the product. Furthermore, Edible Garden will enhance the launch with tailor-made tower displays for each retailer location. By employing our patented GreenThumb software to identify consumer trends, we believe that we will be able to successfully expand Garden Starters throughout our retail distribution network. We believe this is an incremental sales opportunity for our retail partners and an opportunity for Edible Garden to further increase revenue.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, financial performance, expansion into new distribution networks, and performance as a public company. The words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “opportunity,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com