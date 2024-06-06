Marks a key milestone in Edible Garden’s Midwest distribution

BELVIDERE, NJ, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced that its Pulp sustainable and fermented products, are now available at a major big box retailer’s locations across the Midwest.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, stated, “We are extremely pleased that, after a successful initial soft launch at new store openings, our unique range of Pulp fermented products is now available across the big box retailer’s locations in the Midwest. We believe this expansion is a significant validation of the strong customer and retail appeal of the products due to their distinctive flavors and ability to enhance taste. As one of our most significant and long-standing partners, this retailer has been instrumental in helping Edible Garden reach a broader audience. This broad rollout not only increases the reach of our innovative products across the Midwest, but also strengthens our position as ‘The Flavor Maker’ within the food industry.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s ability to improve its financial results, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “design,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent quarterly reports. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

