Edible Packaging Industry size is expected to register 6% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by the rising environmental concerns.

Selbyville, Delaware , March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Edible packaging market size is anticipated to surpass USD 1.1 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market growth is fueled by a burgeoning demand for sustainable packaging solutions. With consumers becoming increasingly conscious of environmental impact, there is preference for eco-friendly alternatives to packaging. This trend is further catalyzed by stringent regulations promoting sustainability.

In February 2024, Amcor, a renowned global company specializing in the creation of eco-conscious packaging solutions, announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Stonyfield Organic, a prominent organic yogurt producer, and Cheer Pack North America, a leading manufacturer of spouted pouch packaging. These industry leaders have joined forces to introduce the world’s inaugural all-polyethylene (PE) spouted pouch, a revolutionary packaging solution that prioritizes environmental responsibility without sacrificing functionality or performance.

Companies are embracing innovations to develop packaging solutions that not only preserve the freshness and integrity of products but also address environmental concerns. This drive towards sustainability is reshaping the packaging industry landscape, with edible packaging emerging as a promising solution to combat plastic pollution.

Safety concerns to promote antimicrobial packaging process

The edible packaging market from antimicrobial packaging process segment is predicted to gain notable traction through 2032 as it offers enhanced protection against pathogens, extending the shelf life of perishable goods while ensuring food safety. The rising health awareness among consumers and the need for packaging solutions that mitigate microbial contamination risks, particularly in the food & beverage sector, will favor the adoption antimicrobial packaging process.

Abundance in nature & desirable properties of polysaccharides

Edible packaging market from polysaccharides segment share is expected to grow significantly over 2023 and 2032. As they are derived from natural sources such as plants, algae, and seaweed, polysaccharides offer biodegradability and versatility, making them an attractive choice for sustainable packaging solutions. They possess inherent barrier properties, providing protection against moisture, oxygen, and other external factors that can compromise food quality and safety. Their abundance in nature, along with their ability to form robust and flexible films, positions polysaccharides as a viable alternative to conventional packaging materials.

Sustainable practices across North America to push product uptake

North America edible packaging market size will expand significantly through 2032 owing to a robust manufacturing sector and a growing emphasis on sustainable practices. The region has stringent regulations addressing plastic waste and encouraging sustainable packaging solutions. Additionally, heightened consumer awareness regarding environmental issues and a preference for eco-friendly products have bolstered the adoption of edible packaging solutions across various industries in North America. Additionally, technological advancements in food processing and packaging techniques are further propelling market expansion by enhancing the functionality and shelf-life of edible packaging solutions.

Some of the key players in the global edible packaging market are Glatfelter, Canfor, Mondi, International Paper, CTI Paper USA, Klabin SA, Georgia-Pacific, Daio Paper Construction, Nordic Paper, and Gascogne Papier, among others.

