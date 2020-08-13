Edison Nation Announces Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Bethlehem, PA, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edison Nation, Inc. is pleased to announce that it will hold its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time, which will be presented by Mr. Christopher Ferguson – Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Brett Vroman – Chief Financial Officer. The Company will report its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on or before Monday, August 17, 2020.

The Company encourages shareholders to submit questions to the Company at [email protected] by 5:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The Company’s management will gladly answer as many questions as possible within the time allotted.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

1-877-407-0782 (U.S. participants)

1-201-689-8567 (International participants)

To access the live webcast presentation, visit:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2479/36638

A webcast replay will be available until August 20, 2021.

Conference Replay:

A teleconference replay will be available until September 3, 2020.

1-877-481-4010 (U.S. participants)

1-919-882-2331 (International participants)

Passcode: 36638

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), is a multifaceted ecosystem which fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products. Edison offers innovation sourcing, product design, sales, manufacturing, and fulfillment services. Edison Nation’s model is to source innovative ideas to launch internally or license to brand partners. Edison Nation hopes to leverage its television property, Everyday Edisons, to become the recognized leader in the innovator community. For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com .

