Editas Medicine and AskBio Enter Strategic Research Collaboration to Explore In Vivo Delivery of Genome Editing Medicines to Treat Neurological Diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, and Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a fully integrated adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy company, today announced the companies have entered a strategic research collaboration to explore in vivo delivery of genome editing medicines to treat neurological diseases. This collaboration brings together AskBio’s leading capsid development, clinical stage AAV vector delivery system, and manufacturing expertise with Editas Medicine’s leading genome editing technologies to potentially develop novel medicines for patients with high unmet need.

“We are excited to collaborate with AskBio, a team with unparalleled experience in AAV technology and clinical-stage manufacturing. We believe that together we can deliver innovative genome editing medicines to the nervous system and rapidly advance medicines to treat neurological diseases and help patients in great need,” said Charles Albright, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Editas Medicine.

“The team at Editas Medicine has one of the most innovative technology platforms dedicated to finding solutions to severe diseases where there are few or no treatment options – a mission consistent with AskBio’s,” said Jude Samulski, Ph.D., Co-Founder, AskBio. “With this shared goal in mind, we will combine our technologies to create an innovative approach to treating neurological diseases.”

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cpf1 (also known as Cas12a) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

About AskBio

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio) is a privately held, clinical stage gene therapy platform company dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with rare genetic disorders. AskBio’s gene therapy platform includes an industry-leading proprietary cell line manufacturing process known as Pro10™ and an extensive AAV capsid library. The company has generated hundreds of proprietary third generation gene vectors, several of which have entered clinical testing. AskBio maintains a portfolio of clinical programs across a range of indications, including Pompe, Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy, Cystic Fibrosis, Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy, Huntington’s, Hemophilia (Chatham Therapeutic/Takeda) and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Bamboo Therapeutics/Pfizer). For more information, visit www.askbio.com.

