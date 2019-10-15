Editas Medicine and AskBio Enter Strategic Research Collaboration to Explore In Vivo Delivery of Genome Editing Medicines to Treat Neurological Diseases

Breaking News
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, and Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a fully integrated adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy company, today announced the companies have entered a strategic research collaboration to explore in vivo delivery of genome editing medicines to treat neurological diseases. This collaboration brings together AskBio’s leading capsid development, clinical stage AAV vector delivery system, and manufacturing expertise with Editas Medicine’s leading genome editing technologies to potentially develop novel medicines for patients with high unmet need.  

“We are excited to collaborate with AskBio, a team with unparalleled experience in AAV technology and clinical-stage manufacturing. We believe that together we can deliver innovative genome editing medicines to the nervous system and rapidly advance medicines to treat neurological diseases and help patients in great need,” said Charles Albright, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Editas Medicine.

“The team at Editas Medicine has one of the most innovative technology platforms dedicated to finding solutions to severe diseases where there are few or no treatment options – a mission consistent with AskBio’s,” said Jude Samulski, Ph.D., Co-Founder, AskBio. “With this shared goal in mind, we will combine our technologies to create an innovative approach to treating neurological diseases.”

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cpf1 (also known as Cas12a) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com. 

About AskBio
Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio) is a privately held, clinical stage gene therapy platform company dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with rare genetic disorders. AskBio’s gene therapy platform includes an industry-leading proprietary cell line manufacturing process known as Pro10™ and an extensive AAV capsid library. The company has generated hundreds of proprietary third generation gene vectors, several of which have entered clinical testing. AskBio maintains a portfolio of clinical programs across a range of indications, including Pompe, Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy, Cystic Fibrosis, Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy, Huntington’s, Hemophilia (Chatham Therapeutic/Takeda) and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Bamboo Therapeutics/Pfizer). For more information, visit www.askbio.com.

Editas Medicine Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘would,’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Editas Medicine may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.  Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of Editas Medicine’s product candidates; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products and availability of funding sufficient for Editas Medicine’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements.  These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in Editas Medicine’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings that Editas Medicine may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.  Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Editas Medicine expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

   
Contacts:  
Editas Medicine AskBio
Media  
Cristi Barnett                                      Mark Rosenberg
(617) 401-0113                                    (919) 412-7378
[email protected]  [email protected]
   
Investors  
Mark Mullikin  
(617) 401-9083  
[email protected]  
