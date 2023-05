CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage genome editing company, today announced the grant of an inducement award to the Company’s newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, Erick Lucera. In connection with Mr. Lucera’s appointment, the Editas Medicine Board of Directors approved a stock option grant to Mr. Lucera as an inducement material to Mr. Lucera entering into employment with Editas Medicine in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock option provides for the purchase of up to 155,800 shares of Editas Medicine common stock at a price of $9.61 per share, the closing price per share of Editas Medicine common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the date of grant, and vests over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of Mr. Lucera’s employment start date, and the remainder vesting ratably at the end of each subsequent month thereafter, subject to Mr. Lucera’s continued service relationship with Editas Medicine through the applicable vesting dates.

