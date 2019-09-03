Edlio, LLC Has Acquired Online School Management System (OSMS) To Enhance Market-Leading Capabilities Within K-12 Digital Environment

Breaking News
K-12 community engagement provider joins forces with school receipting company to accelerate Edlio’s opportunities within the K-12 market.

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edlio, LLC., a leading provider of community engagement solutions for K-12 schools and districts, is pleased to announce the acquisition of OSMS, a prominent provider of online payments and school receipting for the K-12 market.

Edlio was founded in 2011 to provide K-12 education communities with the best communication tools possible. Their content management system (CMS) is rich with features that power unique website designs for schools and districts. Considered one of The Tech Tribune’s best tech startups in LA, Edlio has made it their mission to help administrators, teachers, and staff increase engagement and communication between school and home.

OSMS specializes in cloud-based solutions for receipting school funds from parents and students online or in person. A PCI Standard certified solution, OSMS specializes in School Activity Funds, Internal Funds, and Associated Student Body (ASB) Funds.

The acquisition of OSMS will further enhance Edlio’s offering in the K-12 digital ecosystem. Additionally, the OSMS acquisition enables Edlio to address the fast growing demand for online payments and student receipting within the K-12 market. The initial offering from Edlio will be one of OSMS’s tools: Online School Payments (OSP).

Online School Payments (OSP) is a fully integrated online school activity and cafeteria funds payment solution. OSP allows parents, students, and guardians to pay online using a credit card or e-check using a web browser from any location, 24 hours a day.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ali Arsan, CEO of Edlio said, “We are pleased to have reached this agreement as OSMS offers us a significant opportunity to leverage their cloud-based intellectual property of online payments and school receipting within the K-12 market, and their highly skilled team in this space. We believe this transaction represents outstanding value for our customers and employees alike, and we look forward to providing a complete K-12 digital transformation.”

Tony Watkins, COO of OSMS, together with OSMS co-owners, John Toman, Michael J. Bohn, and Jesse Cofield, stated that “joining forces with Edlio, LLC means that our groundbreaking capabilities of online payments and school receipting will be available on a larger scale.” Watkins continues “Edlio has demonstrated not only its leadership in the K-12 market, but its desire to continually innovate and deliver new capabilities that reshape how schools and districts digitally transform. It felt like a natural fit to join Edlio to further enhance our combined offerings.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About OSMS, Inc.
OSMS specializes in cloud-based solutions for receipting school funds from parents and students online or in person. As a PCI Standard certified solution, OSMS specializes in School Activity Funds, Internal Funds & Associated Student Body (ASB) Funds. Founded in 2000, OSMS is used by over 5,000 schools and in 9 of the 25 largest US school districts. OSMS is headquartered in Sterling, VA, in the greater Washington, D.C. area.

About Edlio, LLC.
Edlio makes communicating with parents simpler. Powering 10,000 school and district websites in North America is Edlio’s own easy-to-use content management system (CMS). With offices in Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, Mexico City, and Vancouver, BC, Edlio knows what schools need to succeed.

CONTACT: Tracy Wehringer
Edlio, LLC.
855-558-8827
[email protected]
