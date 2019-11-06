EDP Renewables and Shell Energy North America Execute Long-Term Agreement for a 200 Megawatt Solar Project in California

New installation in Kern County to provide clean, renewable energy

HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EDP Renewables SA (EDPR), through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), and Shell Energy North America (US), L.P. (SENA) have closed on a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for 200 megawatts (MW) that will bring the Sandrini Solar Park to Kern County, California. This PPA was announced by EDPR on October 25, 2019.

Located near Bakersfield, the 200 MW Sandrini Solar Park, which is anticipated to be operational in 2022, represents an estimated capital investment of more than $200 million and will generate enough clean electricity to annually power more than 91,000 average California homes. The project will also bring a myriad of economic benefits to Californians through payments to local landowners and governments, job opportunities during construction and operations, and an increase in money spent at local businesses in the vicinity of the solar park. Sandrini Solar Park will also save approximately 353 million gallons of water a year.

In addition to being Sandrini’s sole energy offtaker through the long-term PPA, SENA will also purchase 100 percent of the environmental attributes, including the renewable energy credits and capacity.

“We are proud to enable the development of the Sandrini Solar Park,” said Glenn Wright, President of Shell Energy North America. “This opportunity will increase the supply of renewable power in California while simultaneously reducing Shell’s carbon footprint. We recognize that customers and communities are demanding a shift in the way power is generated and we are adapting to the demand for more clean energy solutions.”

“EDP Renewables is pleased to work together with Shell Energy North America to reduce carbon emissions and implement new utility-scale renewable energy solutions,” said Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America CEO. “Sandrini Solar Park represents EDPR’s continued interest in investing in California – the state that is leading the nation in installed solar capacity as well as in its charge toward obtaining 100 percent of its energy from zero-carbon sources.”

EDP Renewables is a global leader in wind and solar, with a significant and an expanding presence in California. The company’s operational footprint in the state includes two phases of the Lone Valley Solar Park in San Bernardino County and three phases of the Rising Tree Wind Farm in Kern County – powering more than 101,000 average California homes. EDPR NA will also construct the Sonrisa Solar Park, which will consist of 200 MW of solar capacity and 40 MW of storage capacity, in Fresno County in 2022.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA) and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 49 wind farms, five solar parks, and 13 regional and development offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 6,900 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 6,300 MW of renewable energy projects. For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com.

About EDP Renewables

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR) is a global leader in the renewable energy sector and the world’s fourth-largest wind energy producer. With a sound development pipeline, first class assets, and market-leading operating capacity, EDPR has undergone exceptional development in recent years and is currently present in 14 markets (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the UK, and the U.S.). Energias de Portugal, S.A. (“EDP”), the principal shareholder of EDPR, is a global energy company and a leader in value creation, innovation, and sustainability. EDP has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 12 consecutive years. For further information, visit www.edpr.com.

About Shell Energy North America

Shell Energy North America (US), L.P. (SENA) is among the largest wholesale energy marketers and traders in North America and provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services. Consistently ranked within the top three gas and power marketers in its region, SENA’s capabilities include marketing natural gas within the USA and Canada, with a sales volume of approximately 10 billion cubic feet per day and marketing wholesale and retail power, with sales topping 270 million megawatt hours annually. A participant in nearly all organized power markets, SENA manages more than 10,000 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity, with more than a third of that power coming from renewable sources including hydro, wind and solar.

www.shell.us/business-customers/trading/shell-energy-north-america.html

CONTACT: Blair Matocha, Communications Manager EDP Renewables North America 713-356-2415 [email protected]