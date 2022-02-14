EDP Renewables Announces Partnership with City of Philadelphia

Collaboration Focuses on Onsite Distributed Energy Access for Businesses.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EDPR NA Distributed Generation LLC (“EDPR NA DG”), the distribution business unit of EDP Renewables, announces a partnership with the Philadelphia Energy Authority (“PEA”) as part of its Solarize Philly Program to help expand access to onsite renewable energy solutions for business, commercial, and industrial properties throughout the city.

Launched by PEA in 2017, Solarize Philly is Philadelphia’s first city-wide solarize program. With a goal of expanding the city’s onsite solar market, the program aims to make the process of installing solar as easy and affordable as possible while also supporting solar training at the School District of Philadelphia and improving access to clean energy across the city’s neighborhoods. Since the program’s launch, more than $12 million has been invested in communities across Philadelphia, helping improve access to clean energy throughout the city. The Solarize Philly remains the largest solarize program in the United States to date.

EDPR NA DG was selected through a public solicitation process to be one of Solarize Philly’s dedicated partners focused on providing commercial, industrial, and real estate property owners full turnkey onsite energy solutions. Technology solutions will range from distributed solar to co-located storage, EV charging, micro-grid, energy demand/energy resilience, and energy efficiency technologies. This year is the first time Solarize Philly Program is open to retail, commercial, and industrial entities throughout Philadelphia.

“At EDPR NA DG, we’re dedicated to providing equitable access to local, reliable, and cost-saving energy, regardless of where you live or do business,” noted Richard Dovere, EDPR NA DG Chief Investment Officer. “We’re delighted to be a part of Solarize Philly’s vital mission in supporting businesses on their net-zero carbon journey through the adoption of onsite renewable energy generation.”

The PEA has identified three core missions in association with the program:

Identifying, supporting, and facilitating the most cost-effective and environmentally sound opportunities for Philadelphia to reduce energy use and expense;

Promoting and assisting the development of alternative sources of energy, benefiting the retention and development of a local workforce which is essential for the economic prosperity of the city; and,

Educating Philadelphia’s consumers (including commercial and public sector audiences) about best practices and choices available to pursue common energy goals.

“Businesses are vital to the continued growth and development of Philadelphia,” stated Emily Schapira, President & CEO of Philadelphia Energy Authority. “We’re excited for this collaboration with EDPR NA DG to reduce energy costs for our citizens’ businesses, support the community through the creation of good-paying jobs to bolster the local solar industry, and assist our businesses in minimizing their carbon footprint.”

A key goal for PEA and the City of Philadelphia is the achievement of carbon neutrality by 2050. To date, PEA has supported $167 million in clean energy projects, creating more than 1,700 jobs and is on track to create 10,000 jobs by 2026. Another significant milestone made by PEA was its opening of the Philadelphia Green Capital Corp (PGCC), PEA’s green bank affiliate, on September 21. PGCC provides low-cost financing options for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in the greater Philadelphia area.

EDPR NA DG’s partnership with PEA is seen as a catalyst to attracting additional clean energy business and public-private funding opportunities that will build a more sustainable future for all Philadelphians.

“The opportunity to have businesses power themselves by local clean energy whilst helping to spur additional 21st-century businesses, create jobs, and provide a more resilient energy future for Philly is a ‘triple win’,” stated Matt Stern, Senior Director of Commercial Programs at the Philadelphia Energy Authority.

This announcement builds on EDPR NA DG’s long history of working with municipalities and local governments throughout the United States. A recent announcement highlighted EDPR NA DG’s focus on expanding opportunities and incentives for community solar access in New York. EDPR NA DG worked with Catholic Charities on the development of the first-ever community solar and storage facilities in the state dedicated to powering low-to-moderate income (“LMI”) housing.

About EDPR NA Distributed Generation

At EDPR NA Distributed Generation (EDPR NA DG), accelerating the adoption and success of distributed generation is at the core of our mission. EDPR NA DG provides cutting edge innovative renewable energy services to the entire North American region. Built on long-standing relationships with developers, power generators, corporate purchasers, municipalities, and local communities, EDPR NA DG delivers a full suite of offerings ranging from financing and development to construction and operation of energy and storage assets poised to scale. To date, EDPR NA DG has an operating capacity of 88 MW, with a near-term pipeline of more than 200 MW, across 200 sites in 20 states. For more information, visit www.edprnadg.com.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), is a global leader in the renewable energy sector and the world’s fourth-largest renewable energy producer. With a sound development pipeline, first-class assets, and market-leading operating capacity, EDPR has undergone exceptional development in recent years and is present in 26 international markets across Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia.*

*Definitive presence in Asian markets is pending regulatory approval for the Sunseap transaction.

About Philadelphia Energy Authority

The Philadelphia Energy Authority is an independent municipal authority focused on issues of energy affordability and sustainability for Philadelphia. With the leadership of City Council President Darrell Clarke, PEA runs the Philadelphia Energy Campaign, a $1 billion, 10-year investment in energy efficiency and clean energy projects to create 10,000 jobs. PEA has supported over $167 million in projects and created over 1700 jobs so far. Learn more at www.philaenergy.org.

