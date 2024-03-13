Washington, DC, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) elected a new Chair and Treasurer at its quarterly Board of Directors meeting in Washington, DC. Andre Welch, Director of Government Relations at Ford Motor Company, was elected Chair. Christopher Hess, Vice President of Global Public Affairs at Eaton, was elected Treasurer.

EDTA President Genevieve Cullen said, “Andre Welch and Christopher Hess are bringing powerful industry and advocacy experience, as well as their organizations’ vision for electrification, to their roles on EDTA’s Board of Directors.”

Mr. Welch noted, “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as EDTA chair and to work with its members during this pivotal time in the EV transition. By bringing together the entire value chain for electric vehicles, this association speaks with credibility as a collective voice of Industry as we work to accelerate the transition to e-mobility.”

During the meeting, Walmart was also welcomed as the newest member of the Board of Directors. Ms. Cullen expressed her support for Walmart’s new membership, stating, “As the world’s largest retailer, Walmart’s goals of achieving zero emissions across their global operations by 2040 will have a significant impact on the EV ecosystem. We are excited to have them join us in building out a diverse and clean electric drive transportation sector.”

Andre Welch succeeds Robert Stewart, Senior Manager of Strategic Planning at Pepco Holdings, Inc. Chris Hess succeeds David Owen, Transportation Electrification Manager at CenterPoint Energy. The EDTA Board acknowledged their outstanding leadership and service to the association and its mission of advancing electric drive technologies and their benefits, including recent efforts to guide the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

About EDTA: The Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) is the trade association promoting battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric drive technologies and infrastructure. To advance our mission, we conduct public policy advocacy, education, industry networking, and conferences that engage industry, academia, policymakers and the public. EDTA’s membership includes the entire electric drive value chain, including vehicle, battery and component manufacturers, electricity providers, and smart grid and infrastructure developers. Collectively, our members are developing and deploying the technologies that advance the electrification of transportation.

