EDTA Urges Senate to Support Extension of Electric Drive Tax Credits

EDTA today submitted a statement to the Senate Finance Committee supporting an extension of all electric drive tax credits, including the 30B credit for fuel cell electric drive vehicles, the 30C credit for alt fuel infrastructure and the 30D plug-in electric drive vehicle credit.

This statement is in addition to a letter signed by EDTA and 51 other organizations, submitted to the Committee’s Energy Taskforce on behalf of the coalition of supporters of the Driving America Forward Act (S. 1094), which updates the 30B credit for fuel cell electric drive vehicles and the 30D plug-in electric drive vehicle credit.

EDTA President Genevieve Cullen said, “Electrifying the U.S. fleet of vehicles will allow drivers to reduce their fuel costs, help to reduce greenhouse gases and other pollutants and enhance our energy security through fuel diversity. The Senate Finance Committee has an opportunity to update existing policies to ensure that the U.S. continues to lead in the global market for electric drive technologies.

“As Congress considers pathways to 21st century transportation, electric drive is essential to advanced mobility in the United States. We urge policymakers to ensure that the tax credits for electric drive vehicles and infrastructure continue to work to increase consumer choice and U.S. competitiveness.”

A copy of EDTA’s statement to the Senate Finance Committee can be found here.

A copy of the joint letter submitted to the Senate Energy Taskforce can be found here.

