EdTech Company Awards IZEA 7-Figure Contract IZEA’s network of creators will produce custom content to increase brand exposure and website traffic for the client.

Orlando, Florida, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced that it has secured a low-seven-figure content production contract with a leading EdTech company, a recurring customer. IZEA’s network of creators will produce custom content to increase brand exposure and website traffic for the client. The program will run through end of year.

“The majority of the branded content created through our network is shared on a creator’s social media as part of an influencer partnership, but we also serve as the dedicated custom content creator behind the scenes for top brands,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “We have the capability to enhance or substitute a conventional content team with a widespread network of creators enthusiastic about almost any topic. This specific collaboration aligns perfectly with our network since many creators have honed their skills via online learning and have a natural inclination toward everything digital.”

IZEA provides custom-tailored content development services, from brief videos to product reviews. Writers, photographers, and videographers can be accessed directly through The Creator Marketplace at izea.com .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “optimistic,” “likely,” “projects,” “plans,” “pursue,” “strategy” or “future,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACT: Matt Gray IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com